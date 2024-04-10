Brain Teaser Challenge: Make the biggest number by moving only two matches. Can you do it?
This brain teaser on Threads challenges people to create the biggest number by moving two matchsticks. Can you do it?
A matchstick brain teaser was shared on Instagram’s Threads and has sparked a discussion about the correct answer. The teaser challenges people to make the biggest number by moving just two matchsticks. Do you think you have what it takes to solve this challenge? If so, how quickly can you do it?
The brain teaser was shared on Threads with the caption, “Can you figure it out?” The teaser asks, “What is the biggest number you can make by moving exactly two matchsticks?”
Take a look at the brain teaser here:
The brain teaser was shared a few hours ago on Threads. It has since then collected numeorus likes and comments.
Check out how people reacted to this brain teaser:
“Move the top and bottom matches on the 0 next to the 8. I will repeat it again. Move the top and bottom match on the 0 right next to the number 8 into a vertical line. So the two matches make a vertical line that resembles the number one. And with the 0 losing its bottom and top matches, it will make the zero look like the number 11. So 51181 is the answer but I'm sure there is another answer too!” posted an individual.
Another added, “Move two sticks from 8 and put before 5 to make it 1503.”
“999. Take the bottom left off the eight to make the five a nine and swing the bottom left of the zero up to make it a nine and you have the biggest number possible in three digits,” expressed a third.
A fourth shared, “Turn upside down, remove top and bottom match from zero- 81151.”
