‘99% will fail’ to solve this watermelon-related brain teaser. Can you?

A brain teaser was shared on Instagram’s Threads, and it has left people wondering about the correct answer. Though the teaser looks simple at first glance, it isn’t. You have to apply your maths skills to solve this one. So, are you ready to take on this challenge? Brain Teaser: Can you solve this one in ten seconds or less?(Threads/@rombesk)

“99% will fail this. How many watermelons are here?” reads the text inserted in the picture shared on X. The picture shows four half watermelons and four 3/4 watermelons. Can you figure out how many watermelons are there in total?

Your time starts now…

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

The brain teaser was shared on April 1. It has since then received numerous likes and comments. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this brain teaser below:

“As there are no ¼ pieces, it has to be at least 6 different watermelons,” said a Threads user.

Another added, “I think it kinda depends: How many full watermelons can be assembled with the pieces (shown here and a knife)? 5 How many watermelons were there before they were cut? At least 6 Parts of how many watermelons could potentially be shown here? 8 since the question doesn’t specify anything but ‘are here’ it’s up for interpretation, I’d say.”

“4 three-quarters and 4 half watermelons. Cause we don't know if there’s cut part of each other,” wrote a third.

A fourth shared, “8. It doesn’t ask how many whole watermelons there are. 8 individual watermelons.”

“3/4 x 4 + 2/4 x 4 = 3 + 2 = 5,” claimed a fifth.

A sixth joined, “It’s called critical thinking, there are 5 watermelons.”