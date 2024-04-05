 Brain teaser for kids: Is your child smart enough to solve this viral puzzle in 10 seconds? | Trending - Hindustan Times
Brain teaser for kids: Is your child smart enough to solve this viral puzzle in 10 seconds?

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 05, 2024 07:00 AM IST

We bring you an easy brain teaser for kids that will make them use their minds in creative ways.

Are you looking for an activity that your kid can engage in? Well, look no further, as we have just what you need. Today, we bring you an easy brain teaser for kids that will make them use their minds in creative ways. Not only that, but it will also help your child to think outside the box.

Will you be able to solve this puzzle?(Instagram/@parentclub)
Will you be able to solve this puzzle?(Instagram/@parentclub)

The brain teaser that we bring you today was shared on Instagram by the handle “parentclub”. It features the question, “You are in a cabin, and it is pitch black. You have one match. Which do you light first, the newspaper, the lamp, the candle, or the fire?” (Also Read: ‘99.99% will fail’ to solve this brain teaser shared on Instagram’s Threads. Can you?)

Will you be able to solve this easy brain teaser?

Take a look at the post below:

This brain teaser was shared a while ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained numerous likes and comments. Many people had various answers. An individual said, “Candle”. While another said “Match”.

A third added, “I don’t mean to be fussy and overly technical, but I think this riddle might work a bit better if it were slightly rephrased. I think it would work better if it said something like, “You are in a cabin and it is pitch black. You have a candle, fire, wood stove, and lamp. What do you light first?” As it stands, the riddle gives you four options of what you need to light first, but the answer to the riddle isn’t one of them.” (Also Read: Viral Brain Teaser: Man sells cow and makes a profit. Can you figure out how much?)

What do you think is the correct solution to this?

Earlier, another such interesting brain teaser went viral on social media. It featured the question, "I come in different shapes and sizes. Parts of me are curved, and the other parts are straight. You can put me anywhere you like, but there is only one right place for me. What am I?"

