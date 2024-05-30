Can you decode the mystery of the hidden number in this viral picture? Only a genius can solve it
Brain teaser: While some wrote that they successfully spotted the hidden number in the viral pic, others accepted their defeat.
Are you someone who loves solving brain teasers that seem to leave other people stumped? Then, here is a puzzle that will put your observation powers to the test. It is an unassuming picture with a number hidden in it. The challenge is for you to spot the number as quickly as possible.
“Can you see a hidden number?” an X user wrote and shared the picture. The image shows a pattern in red and white. However, a closer look at the viral image reveals the numbers hidden within.
Take a look at this brain teaser here:
Since being shared a day ago, the post has collected more than 6.6 lakh views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share had further accumulated close to 1,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.
Curious about what X users had to say about this mind-boggling puzzle?
“I see 4018, but only without my glasses. With my glasses, I don't see any number, nothing. Can someone explain?” posted an X user.
“Place your phone at arm's length and rotate it a tad bit. That should make it a bit easier to see,” suggested another.
“Unfortunately, I can't see anything. My eyes are moving too fast,” joined a third.
“Turn down the brightness on your screen, then you can see the number,” wrote a fourth.
How long did it take you to spot the hidden number? Or are you still searching for it?
