Can you decode the mystery of the hidden number in this viral picture? Only a genius can solve it

Are you someone who loves solving brain teasers that seem to leave other people stumped? Then, here is a puzzle that will put your observation powers to the test. It is an unassuming picture with a number hidden in it. The challenge is for you to spot the number as quickly as possible. Brain teaser: Do you think you have what it takes to spot the hidden number in the viral picture in just five seconds? (Screengrab)

“Can you see a hidden number?” an X user wrote and shared the picture. The image shows a pattern in red and white. However, a closer look at the viral image reveals the numbers hidden within.

Take a look at this brain teaser here:

Since being shared a day ago, the post has collected more than 6.6 lakh views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share had further accumulated close to 1,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

Curious about what X users had to say about this mind-boggling puzzle?

“I see 4018, but only without my glasses. With my glasses, I don't see any number, nothing. Can someone explain?” posted an X user.

“Place your phone at arm's length and rotate it a tad bit. That should make it a bit easier to see,” suggested another.

“Unfortunately, I can't see anything. My eyes are moving too fast,” joined a third.

“Turn down the brightness on your screen, then you can see the number,” wrote a fourth.

How long did it take you to spot the hidden number? Or are you still searching for it?