You have eagle eyes if you can correctly count all the elephants in this brain teaser
Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared the elephant-related brain teaser on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter). How quickly can you solve it?
Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, best known for its rescue, rehabilitation and release of orphaned baby elephants, recently challenged their followers with an intriguing brain teaser. The trust asked puzzle lovers to count the number of elephants in a video that they shared online. Do you think you can count them all?
“Instead of the Sunday crossword, enjoy our brain teaser: How many elephants can you count?” wrote Sheldrick Wildlife Trust on X.
They added, “We go to great lengths to protect the areas where the orphan elephants will roam wild and free. And with it, the unique sights and sounds of wildlife too.”
The video, which is a little over a minute long, shows an elephant herd grazing in the grass. Can you count all the elephants before the video ends? Your time starts now…
Watch the video featuring elephants here:
The post was shared on May 26 on the microblogging platform. It has since collected over 16,000 views and numerous likes and comments.
Check out how people reacted to this post:
“I got to 23. Each one of them is just gorgeous with their flapping ears,” wrote an individual.
Another added, “24. A hillside of gorgeousness.”
“I think it is 23,” said a third.
A fourth commented, “So beautifully heartwarming. I count 21.”
“Put this video on a loop so we can count infinite elephants and be peaceful. Such a gorgeous sight, all that green and all those ears gently fanning,” expressed a fifth.
Were you able to count all the elephants in this video? If so, how many are there in this video?
