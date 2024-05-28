Only a maths whiz can solve this brain teaser featuring apples, bananas and coconuts in 30 seconds. Are you one?

Do you love solving maths puzzles? Are you scrolling through your social media feeds in search of a mind-bending maths problem? If so, then we have a brain teaser that will keep you hooked for quite some time. The latest headscratcher may even prompt you to share it with your friends and family. Brain Teaser: Calling all maths wizards to solve this in 30 seconds. (X/@Brainy_Bits_Hub)

“What is the answer?” reads the caption to the brain teaser shared on microblogging platform X.

The brain teaser features three fruits - apple, banana, and coconut - each carrying a specific value. All you need to do is find the value assigned to each fruit and use it to solve the given equation. You need to find the sum of half a coconut, an apple and a banana. But can you do it all in 30 seconds and prove that you are a maths whiz?

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

The brain teaser was shared on May 26. Since being posted, it has accumulated over 14,100 views and the numbers are quickly increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this brain teaser here:

An individual commented, “10+10+10=30. 10+3+3=16. 4-2=2. 1+10+3=14.”

“Apple = 30/3 = 10. Banana = (16-10)/2 = 3. Coconut = 3-2 = 1. So, apple + banana + coconut = 10+3+1 = 14,” wrote another.

A third added, “Since the single coconut is not necessarily half of the double coconut, the total must be at least 13; ten for the apple, three for the bananas is thirteen. The single coconut could be 0, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, or anything greater than ten.”

“2 coconuts = 1. Answer = 13.5,” claimed a fourth.

A fifth joined, “The value of each coconut is 0.5. That’s why the answer is 13.5.”

Were you able to solve this maths puzzle? What do you think is the correct answer to this brain teaser?