Brain Teaser: Can you find three chocolate rabbits among bunnies in 5 seconds or less?

Gergely Dudás, a digital artist based in Dresden, Germany, often shares brain teasers and puzzles on Facebook. The artist, who also goes by Dudolf, has now shared an Easter-related seek-and-find image. It challenges people to find three chocolate rabbits among bunnies. Do you think you can solve this one? Brain Teaser: How quickly can you find three chocolate rabbits in this picture? (Facebook/@thedudolf)

“Happy Easter! Can you spot 3 chocolate rabbits among the bunnies?” reads the caption to the brain teaser shared on Facebook. The brain teaser shows bunnies enjoying each other’s company. All you need to do is to find out three chocolate rabbits. Can you find them all in five seconds or less?

Take a look at the brain teaser right here:

The brain teaser was shared a few hours ago on Facebook. Since then, over 300 reactions have been collected, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this brain teaser here:

“I found three chocolate bunnies,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Amazing. Found three bunnies.”

“First reaction: they are all chocolate rabbits! It was difficult, but I finally found all three!” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Found them pretty quickly. Must be because they were chocolate!”

“For the first time. I found them. Must be an Easter miracle!” expressed a fifth.

A sixth joined, “I thought they were all the same until I actually accidentally found one, and then the others.”

“Found them. This was a good one! Thank you. Happy Easter!” chimed in a seventh.

Were you able to find three chocolate bunnies among rabbits in this brain teaser? If so, how much time did you take to find them?