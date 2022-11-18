Home / World News / Queen Elizabeth stopped Harry, Meghan Markle from repeating this ‘disaster'

Queen Elizabeth stopped Harry, Meghan Markle from repeating this ‘disaster'

Published on Nov 18, 2022 12:14 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II: Royal correspondent Richard Palmer claimed that Queen Elizabeth II, Charles and Prince William were fearful of repeating “disaster”.

Queen Elizabeth II: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at the Buckingham Palace balcony.(AFP File)
ByMallika Soni

Late monarch Queen Elizabeth II rejected Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plan to adopt a half-in half-out arrangement when the couple decided to step down from their royal duties, a royal expert claimed. Royal correspondent Richard Palmer claimed that Queen Elizabeth II, Charles and Prince William were fearful of repeating “disaster”.

Earlier, the palace had faced negative backlash due to the Earl and Countess of Wessex. Richard Palmer shared, “The key thing is the Queen, supported by the then-Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and then Duke of Cambridge, and other members of the family, took the view that you can't be half-in half-out.”

"Edward and Sophie tried it years ago and it ended in disaster for them really, well, embarrassment, anyway,” the royal commentator said.

The royal correspondent said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s proposal was also rejected because “you are always to be accused of cashing in on your royal connections". The expert noted that the Sussexes’ “choice to quit” also “faced criticism” because they “dished the dirt on the Royal Family”.

Although, a report claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were offered the chance to step away for a number of years, live abroad and then return to active royal duties.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

queen elizabeth ii prince harry meghan markle royal family + 1 more
