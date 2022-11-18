Home / World News / Prince Harry, Meghan Markle find it difficult to get close to celebrities as…

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Royal biographer Angela Levin said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's charitable credentials were "fantasy laced with persuasion".

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

As the couple were named for the Ripple of Hope award, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faced severe backlash. The couple will take the award at a gala in the US organized by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Foundation. The couple will be awarded for their work "advancing the global dialogue around mental health, supporting Afghan refugees in the US, investing in Ukraine aid organizations," according to the organisation.

Royal biographer Angela Levin said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's charitable credentials were "fantasy laced with persuasion".

"Are they really up there with earlier award winners? Whichever way you look at it, their alleged achievements seem fantasy laced with persuasion and who knows what else, rather than fact,” the royal author said.

"Meghan and Harry have found it difficult to get close to A-list celebrities. They haven't received invitations to all the right parties so perhaps the next best thing for them was to get on award lists where A-listers abound,” the royal author alleged.

"Meghan especially is giving the impression they will stop at nothing to get to the top. She should be careful as it could all crumble," Angela Levin claimed.

