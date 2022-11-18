Before Prince Harry and Meghan stepped down, they were given this offer

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 but that decision was not made all of a sudden. The couple had then asked to continue working on behalf of the royal family on a part-time basis but Queen Elizabeth, Charles and William rejected this suggestion, later agreeing that the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex should quit their roles entirely.

Although, a report in the Daily Mail claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were offered the chance to step away for a number of years, live abroad and then return to active royal duties. Royal expert Kate Mansey said: "When things were going wrong with Harry and Meghan, they were trying to put in place...what's an alternative going to look like?”

"They could've had five years away in Africa, come back and forth. They could've had a really nice gig, I think,” the expert added.

Another royal expert Richard Eden however noted that Meghan Markle did not have a good impression of Africa during her only visit to the continent before her departure.

"When they visited South Africa on their tour, it wasn't wildly happy. And they didn't seem too keen to talk about Africa.Instead, Meghan talked about 'how no one asked about me' and she's since complained about the accommodation, how Archie was almost killed in a fire,” the expert said.

"So I'm not sure Africa holds particularly happy memories for Meghan,” the expert added.

