King Charles, Camilla's 'yummy' wedding cake on auction, expected to fetch…

A souvenir tin containing a slice of King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla's wedding cake is expected to fetch 600 pounds at auction, a report said. The couple married at Windsor Guildhall on April 9, 2005. According to the bakery, the cake needed 1,080 eggs and 20 bottles of brandy to make, Express UK reported.

The blue and pink commemorative tins have the couple's wedding day on the lid with their initials written outside. The cake will go under the hammer next week at Keys auctioneers in Aylsham, Norfolk. It will be a part of the auctioneers three-day Fine Sale in which a slice from the Prince and Princess of Wales' eight-tier fruit cake from their 2011 wedding will also be auctioned.

Tim Blyth, director at Keys said, "With the accession of a new King, and with Prince William subsequently becoming the new Prince of Wales, interest in royal memorabilia is very high at the moment, and we expect there to be brisk bidding for these two slices of history."

The baker of the cake said that her tea was commissioned to make the cake after sending King Charles some samples.

“Several months later we were asked to attend a meeting at Clarence House in London to discuss the wedding cake,” the baker had said.

“Having secured the commission, we were given just four weeks notice to plan, bake and decorate not only the huge wedding cake itself but 2,500 slices of additional cake for special commemorative tins, all the while keeping the whole thing secret!,” the baker added.

