Home / World News / Queen Elizabeth II always 'insisted' on doing this herself even when…

Queen Elizabeth II always 'insisted' on doing this herself even when…

world news
Published on Nov 17, 2022 04:04 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II: Earlier a photographer said that the late monarch disliked having her hands photographed.

Queen Elizabeth II: Tower Bridge is reflected on a picture of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in London.(AFP)
Queen Elizabeth II: Tower Bridge is reflected on a picture of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in London.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Late Britain's monarch Queen Elizabeth II had a staff to take care of her every need but there was one particular thing that she always wanted to do herself. Author and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth revealed that Queen Elizabeth insisted on carrying her own umbrella, despite many offering to do it for her.

Read more: Prince William is 'holding grudge' against Harry, Meghan Markle even though…

Gyles Brandreth spoke about meeting Queen Elizabeth II as a 20-year-old student at Oxford University in 1968 when she was visiting the prestigious debating society at the institution.

Read more: Will Meghan Markle and Harry go 'crawling back' to UK? King Charles wants…

“When she had gone I reprimanded William Waldegrave (the Oxford Union President, now Baron Waldegrave) for not carrying the monarch's umbrella for her as he escorted her across the courtyard in the rain,” Gyles Brandreth said.

Read more: Prince William was 'torn' about how to propose to Kate Middleton because…

“He told me 'The Queen insists on holding her own umbrella - always. If someone else holds it, the rain trickles down her neck',” Gyles Brandreth further said.

Earlier a photographer said that the late monarch disliked having her hands photographed. Rankin said that Queen Elizabeth II reportedly refused his request to pose with a sword for a portrait, telling the photographer, "I don't like my hands."

Read more: Prince Harry 'deeply offended' as father King Charles wants to…

“I was like 'I really want to photograph you holding the sword', and she said 'I don't like my hands' and [I thought] that's the best get out of holding the sword,” Rankin said.

“I'm probably not supposed to say that,” the photographer added.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
queen elizabeth ii royal family
queen elizabeth ii royal family

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out