Prince William is 'holding grudge' against Harry, Meghan Markle even though…

Prince William and Prince Harry’s brotherly bond was on display when both were united in grief as they mourned the loss of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II in September. However, Christopher Anderson, author of the upcoming book The King: The Life of Charles III, claimed that Prince William “is still holding a grudge” against his younger brother and Meghan Markle.

“In the very beginning, Harry was not allowed to wear his uniform — this was in the early days of the mourning period — but Andrew was and Edward was," the royal author said.

“So obviously, there was an outcry as a result of that. Charles flipped and allowed him [Harry] to wear his uniform at the vigil of the grandchildren. But it never looked to me as if the Sussexes were comfortable during the funeral — they could hardly wait to get out," he continued.

“And of course, I think William is still holding a huge grudge," he added.

On the relationship between Prince William and Prince Harry, the royal author said, “If there ever was a chance for them to mend things, I suppose that was it. But then again, this book is hanging over everyone's head.”

Earlier, it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "unlikely" to join the Royal Family at the Sandringham country retreat for their first Christmas without Queen Elizabeth II. As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US, they were last in the UK in September to attend charitable events, before later attending the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

The report said that King Charles III has invited Harry and Meghan to Sandringham for Christmas, but it is unlikely the couple will be making the trip.

