Will Meghan Markle and Harry go 'crawling back' to UK? King Charles wants…

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are unlikely to return to the royal family even if they are not successful with their work in the US, a royal commentator said. Royal commentator Angela Levin, author of Camilla: From Outsider to Queen Consort, said that King Charles would "like" to see Prince Harry come back to the UK as a full-time working royal as he has "always loved Harry".

However, the couple who stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020, won't return to the royal family, the commentator believes.

“Well, I am sure King Charles would like [for the Sussexes to return] because he has always loved Harry and if you are a father you will always love your child, although you don't like what they are doing,” Angela Levin said.

“They would have to step in line which I don't think Meghan would want to do,”

the commentator added.

On claims made by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry against the royal family, the commentator said, “I think they would have to apologise profusely, which I don't know if they would do.”

“I personally don't think they will be able to, but if they find that people are not buying their stories - I mean, I don't know how many more stories you can tell about your life - who knows, they might come back. But I don't think they would come crawling back. I don't think they would be welcome in this country either, because it would mean that they failed, really,” the royal commentator said.

