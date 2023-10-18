Scotland Minister, Humza Yousaf, offers to invite Gaza refugees to Scotland, faces backlash

Humza Yousaf, the First Minister of Scotland, has offered to welcome refugees from Gaza and treat wounded civilians in Scottish hospitals if the UK Government sets up a scheme to help those fleeing the war. He said his brother-in-law, who is a doctor in Gaza, has witnessed scenes of horror and carnage. Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf reacts after delivering a speech on stage during the Scottish National Party (SNP) annual conference, in Aberdeen, on October 17, 2023. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP)(AFP)

“He tells us of scenes of carnage when we can get through to him on the phone. Hospitals running out of medical supplies, doctors and nurses having to make the most difficult decision of all. Who to treat and who to leave to die. This cannot be allowed to continue,” Yousaf said.

He urged the UK Government to act and said Scotland was ready to support.

The First Minister, whose wife, Nadia’s parents are trapped in Gaza, said the world must commit to a global refugee program for Gaza to help the one million people displaced.

He said, “We are absolutely clear that the life of a Palestinian is equal to the life of an Israeli.

“It is right for the world to condemn the actions of Hamas, unequivocally, adding the Israeli hostages must be released.

“But any form of collective punishment, as we are seeing in Gaza, can never be justified.

He added that 2.2m “innocent people cannot pay the price for the actions of Hamas”.

He called on the UK Government to “Immediately begin work on the creation of a refugee resettlement scheme for those in Gaza who want to, and are able to, leave.

“And when they do so, Scotland is willing to be the first country in the UK to offer safety and sanctuary to those caught up in these terrible attacks.”

“Let me be clear, Scotland is ready to play her part and our hospitals will treat the injured men, women and children of Gaza where we can,” he posted on X (Formerly Twitter).

The First Minister said too many innocent men women and children are suffering.

