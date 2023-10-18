Israel denies involvement in Gaza hospital explosion, cites Islamic Jihad rocket misfire caused the blast

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have vehemently denied their involvement in a devastating explosion at a hospital in the Gaza Strip. EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / People gather around bodies of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Ahli Arab hospital in central Gaza after they were transported to Al-Shifa hopsital, on October 17, 2023. (Photo by Dawood NEMER / AFP)(AFP)

This explosion, which Hamas health authorities claim led to hundreds of deaths, has triggered a wave of outrage and accusations against Israel, causing tensions to flare across the region.

According to reports, the hospital in question, Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, was struck by a powerful blast that resulted in a significant loss of life. Palestinians and numerous countries in the Arab world were quick to point fingers at Israel, accusing them of targeting the medical facility and causing over 500 casualties. Notably, Jordan, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and others swiftly condemned Jerusalem for the alleged attack.

Hamas labeled the explosion a "war crime," a sentiment echoed by the World Health Organization.

The international community awaited Israel's response, prompting the IDF to conduct a thorough investigation. However, in a surprising turn of events, the IDF ultimately refuted any involvement in the hospital blast.

IDF spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, in a brief video statement, circulated in English, stated, "An analysis of IDF operational systems indicates that a barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza, passing in close proximity to the Ahli hospital in Gaza at the time it was hit." Hagari went on to add, "Intelligence from multiple sources we have in our hands indicates that Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch which hit the hospital in Gaza."

The Israeli military argued that Gaza-based terror organizations regularly launch rockets indiscriminately towards Israel, posing a significant threat to both Israeli civilians and those in Gaza. Since the start of the conflict on October 7, approximately 450 rockets have fallen inside Gaza, endangering the lives of Gazan residents. Several videos capturing the moment of the rocket misfire inside Palestinian territory surfaced, supporting the IDF's claims.

SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB An injured person is assisted at Shifa Hospital after hundreds of Palestinians were killed in a blast at Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza that Israeli and Palestinian officials blamed on each other, in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, October 17, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Al-Masri (REUTERS)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also spoke out, emphasizing, "So the whole world knows: The barbaric terrorists in Gaza are the ones who attacked the Gaza hospital, not the IDF." He further decried the violence and accused the same terrorists of targeting innocent children.

President Isaac Herzog joined the chorus of Israeli leaders denying involvement in the hospital explosion, branding the accusations as a "blood libel." He highlighted that it was an Islamic Jihad missile that caused the tragedy, further condemning the media for spreading what he referred to as a "21st-century blood libel" propagated by Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

Despite Israel's denial, Arab and Muslim countries maintained their position, continuing to accuse Israel of the hospital attack without amending their statements. Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas declared three days of mourning in response to the "hospital massacre." The incident's repercussions extended beyond protests, as a planned summit between U.S. President Joe Biden and regional leaders was canceled due to the days of mourning announced by Abbas.

Amid the escalating tensions, the White House released a statement expressing condolences for the lives lost in the hospital explosion, refraining from placing blame on any particular party. The statement emphasized the intention to engage with regional leaders in the coming days.

As a response to the hospital explosion, hundreds of Palestinians took to the streets throughout the West Bank to protest, expressing their discontent with Abbas's perceived inaction regarding the Gaza conflict. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described the hospital blast as "devoid of the most basic human values," while Arab League chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit urged Western leaders to intervene and stop the tragedy.

Hezbollah in Lebanon called for a "day of rage" to condemn the hospital explosion, placing blame on Israel for what they referred to as a "massacre."

The conflict in the region has been ongoing for 11 days, with Hamas initiating the hostilities on October 7. The infiltration of at least 1,500 terrorists into Israel from the Gaza Strip, along with the barrage of rockets targeting Israeli towns and cities, resulted in significant casualties and the seizure of hostages. Tragically, the majority of those killed were civilians, including men, women, children, and the elderly. The international community closely watches the evolving situation, hoping for an end to the violence and a path towards peace in the region.

