Attack on Gaza hospital ‘unprecedented’ in scale: WHO

Oct 18, 2023 03:03 AM IST

The deadliest Gaza incident since Israel's retaliation for a cross-border Hamas attack on October 7 killed at least 500.

The attack on the Al-Ahli al-Arabi Hospital in the north of the Gaza Strip that killed hundreds was "unprecedented in scale," the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday, condemning the blast.

An injured person is assisted at Shifa Hospital after an Israeli air strike hit the nearby Al-Ahli Hospital, according to Gaza Health Ministry, in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, October 17, 2023.(REUTERS)
An injured person is assisted at Shifa Hospital after an Israeli air strike hit the nearby Al-Ahli Hospital, according to Gaza Health Ministry, in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, October 17, 2023.(REUTERS)

The strike was the bloodiest single incident in Gaza since Israel launched a bombing campaign against the densely populated Gaza Strip in retaliation for a deadly cross-border Hamas assault on Israeli communities on Oct. 7.

"This attack is unprecedented in scale," said Richard Peeperkorn, WHO Representative for the West Bank and Gaza. "We have seen consistent attacks on healthcare in the occupied Palestinian territory."

Ahmed Al-Mandhari, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, said there were patients, healthcare workers and internally displaced people in the hospital when it was struck.

"The hospital was one of 20 in the north of the Gaza Strip facing evacuation orders from the Israeli military," he said.

"The order for evacuation has been impossible to carry out given the current insecurity, critical condition of many patients, and lack of ambulances, staff, health system bed capacity, and alternative shelter for those displaced," he added. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Sandra Maler)

