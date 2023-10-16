News / World News / Israel flying senior commanders over Gaza Strip for 'bird's eye view': Report

Israel flying senior commanders over Gaza Strip for 'bird's eye view': Report

ByMallika Soni
Oct 16, 2023 07:17 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: The Israeli army said that it was finalising preparations for a “coordinated attack from the air, sea and land”.

The Israeli Air Force has been flying senior commanders of ground forces on sorties over the Gaza Strip to acquaint them with the region and give them a bird's eye view of the area as its military is expected to manoeuvre a ground incursion, The Times of Israel reported. Israel's brigade and battalion commanders were shown where ground troops are expected to enter and advance during the looming ground offensive. The Israeli army said that it was finalising preparations for a “coordinated attack from the air, sea and land” adding that it had hit and killed a senior Hamas commander.

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli soldiers patrol along a road near the border between Israel and Lebanon, in Israel.(AP)
According to the military, it had struck more than 250 targets throughout the Strip during the day as more than 1300 lives have been claimed since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7. At least 289 soldiers and 51 police officers have been killed in the conflict, army informed.

Read more: Hezbollah destroys Israeli surveillance cameras along Lebanon’s border

According to the Health Ministry in Gaza, 2,670 people had been killed and 9,600 others injured as Israel Defence Forces called on the residents of northern Gaza to evacuate and move to the southern part. Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that more than 600,000 Palestinians from Gaza City had evacuated south despite Hamas' attempts to stop people from leaving.

Israeli Defence Forces Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Peter Lerner said that Israel continues to act in order to destroy and demolish the capabilities of Hamas.

“We are in day 10 of our war on Hamas after the government instructed us to destroy Hamas's capabilities, its infrastructure, pursue its leaders, and restore security and safety to the people of Israel. Indeed, throughout the last ten days, the IDF has conducted hundreds of strikes against Hamas operatives, the leadership, its institutions and its terrorist infrastructure,” he said.

    Mallika Soni

