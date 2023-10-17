Israel-Hamas war LIVE: US President Joe Biden to visit Israel tomorrow

Israel-Hamas war LIVE: United States President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in the early hours Tuesday in Israel. Blinken said that Biden's visit comes at a critical moment for Israel, the Middle East region, and for the world. US President Joe Biden in Washington DC on October 14.(Bloomberg)

The war between Israel and the Hamas militants entered its 11th day on Tuesday. Tel Aviv has stationed its forces along the Gaza border, carrying out drills for a possible ground invasion to pursue Hamas militants. The war has claimed over 4,000 lives since it began last Saturday. These include around 1,400 Israelis and 2,750 Palestinians.

Israel has put the Gaza Strip under a total blockade and has pounded it with unprecedented air strikes. Concerns have been mounting globally about the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Gaza Strip and fears that the war could metastasize into a broader regional conflict.

Truckloads of aid by the United Nations and other organisations remain at Egypt’s border with Gaza as residents and humanitarian groups plead for water, food, and fuel for dying generators.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON