Israel-Hamas war LIVE: US President Joe Biden to visit Israel tomorrow

Oct 17, 2023 06:02 AM IST
Israel-Hamas war LIVE: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the visit comes at a critical moment for Israel, the Middle East region and the world.

Israel-Hamas war LIVE: United States President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced in the early hours Tuesday in Israel. Blinken said that Biden's visit comes at a critical moment for Israel, the Middle East region, and for the world.

US President Joe Biden in Washington DC on October 14.
US President Joe Biden in Washington DC on October 14.(Bloomberg)

The war between Israel and the Hamas militants entered its 11th day on Tuesday. Tel Aviv has stationed its forces along the Gaza border, carrying out drills for a possible ground invasion to pursue Hamas militants. The war has claimed over 4,000 lives since it began last Saturday. These include around 1,400 Israelis and 2,750 Palestinians.

Israel has put the Gaza Strip under a total blockade and has pounded it with unprecedented air strikes. Concerns have been mounting globally about the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Gaza Strip and fears that the war could metastasize into a broader regional conflict.

Truckloads of aid by the United Nations and other organisations remain at Egypt’s border with Gaza as residents and humanitarian groups plead for water, food, and fuel for dying generators.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 17, 2023 06:00 AM IST

    Israel-US reach deal on aid access to Gaza: Antony Blinken

    “The United States and Israel have agreed to develop a plan that will enable humanitarian aid from donor nations and multilateral organizations to reach civilians in Gaza,” Antony Blinken says.

  • Oct 17, 2023 05:56 AM IST

    Joe Biden coming to Israel at critical moment: Antony Blinken

    Announcing US President Joe Biden's visit to Tel Aviv on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says that it comes at a critical moment for Israel, for the region, and for the world.

    “President Biden will reaffirm the United States' solidarity with Israel. President Biden will again make clear, as he's done unequivocally since Hamas's slaughter of more than 1,400 people, including at least 30 Americans, that Israel has the right and indeed the duty to defend its people from Hamas and other terrorists and to prevent future attacks,” he says.

  • Oct 17, 2023 05:49 AM IST

    Hamas releases first video of hostage

    Palestine-based militant group Hamas on Monday night released a video showing one of the hostages taken from Israel, reports BBC.

    In the video, the woman identifies herself as 21-year-old Maya Shem and says that she was kidnapped from a party in Israel and pleads for her release.

  • Oct 17, 2023 05:45 AM IST

    Joe Biden to to visit Israel on Wednesday

    US President Joe Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced, reports CNN.

