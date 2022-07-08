Shinzo Abe assassinated: Loss of blood caused former Japan PM's death, says hospital
Former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe breathed his last nearly five hours after he was transported to the Nara Medical University after being shot at during election campaigning, the hospital said on Friday.
“Shinzo Abe was transported to the hospital at 12:20pm (local time), and was in a state of cardiac arrest when brought to the hospital,” Hidetada Fukushima, professor of emergency medicine, Nara Medical University hospital, said at a press briefing.
Fukushima also noted that though doctors tried to resuscitate the former prime minister, Abe passed away at 5:30pm (local time).
The politician’s demise, Fukushima explained, was due to loss of blood, which, he said, doctors could not make up for despite carrying out blood transfusions in large quantities.
“Akie Abe, the ex-PM’s wife, arrived at the hospital in the afternoon. The family has been informed about his death,” professor Fukushima informed the media.
The 67-year-old leader, the island nation’s longest-serving prime minister who served a total of four terms in office, was shot at earlier today by 41-year-old Yamagami Tetsuya, in Nara. A former member of the Maritime Self Defence Force, Tetsuya did not flee the scene after taking aim at the now-deceased former PM. He apparently told the police after his arrest that he was ‘dissatisfied’ with Abe, but did not hold any ‘grudge’ against Abe’s beliefs.
Shinzo Abe, meanwhile, was showing no vital signs by the time was flown to the hospital. He had bullet wounds to his neck and chest.
(With AFP inputs)
