Home / World News / Shinzo Abe assassinated: Loss of blood caused former Japan PM's death, says hospital
world news

Shinzo Abe assassinated: Loss of blood caused former Japan PM's death, says hospital

The former premier was transported to Nara Medical University at 12:20pm (local) time and passed away at 5:03pm (local time), th hospital announced in a briefing.
FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Danang, Vietnam November 11, 2017. REUTERS&nbsp;(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Danang, Vietnam November 11, 2017. REUTERS (REUTERS)
Published on Jul 08, 2022 04:01 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Former Japanese premier Shinzo Abe breathed his last nearly five hours after he was transported to the Nara Medical University after being shot at during election campaigning, the hospital said on Friday.

Click here for live updates on Shinzo Abe's assassination

“Shinzo Abe was transported to the hospital at 12:20pm (local time), and was in a state of cardiac arrest when brought to the hospital,” Hidetada Fukushima, professor of emergency medicine, Nara Medical University hospital, said at a press briefing.

Fukushima also noted that though doctors tried to resuscitate the former prime minister, Abe passed away at 5:30pm (local time).

The politician’s demise, Fukushima explained, was due to loss of blood, which, he said, doctors could not make up for despite carrying out blood transfusions in large quantities.

Also Read | Shinzo Abe, ex-Japan prime minister, assassinated

“Akie Abe, the ex-PM’s wife, arrived at the hospital in the afternoon. The family has been informed about his death,” professor Fukushima informed the media.

Also Read | India announces day of mourning for former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

The 67-year-old leader, the island nation’s longest-serving prime minister who served a total of four terms in office, was shot at earlier today by 41-year-old Yamagami Tetsuya, in Nara. A former member of the Maritime Self Defence Force, Tetsuya did not flee the scene after taking aim at the now-deceased former PM. He apparently told the police after his arrest that he was ‘dissatisfied’ with Abe, but did not hold any ‘grudge’ against Abe’s beliefs.

Also Read | Who killed Shinzo Abe and how former Japanese PM battled for life for hours? 10 points

Shinzo Abe, meanwhile, was showing no vital signs by the time was flown to the hospital. He had bullet wounds to his neck and chest.

(With AFP inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
shinzo abe japan
shinzo abe japan
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Alexei Gorinov stands with a poster reading ""Do you still need this war?" inside a glass cell during the verdict hearing in his trial at a courthouse in Moscow on July 8, 2022.

    Russia city councillor jailed for 7 years for Ukraine criticism

    A Moscow court on Friday sentenced a city councillor to seven years in prison for denouncing President Vladimir Putin's Ukraine intervention, an AFP reporter said. Alexei Gorinov, 60 is the first elected member of the opposition to be sentenced to jail for criticising Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine. He spoke up against Moscow's military intervention in Ukraine during a work meeting in March that was recorded on video and is available on YouTube.

  • China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) Gen. Li Zuocheng (centre) has demanded the U.S. cease military "collusion" with Taiwan during a virtual meeting between the joint chiefs of staff from the two countries, whose relationship has grown increasingly fractious. (AP/FILE)

    China warns US over ‘wanton provocation’, holds drills around Taiwan

    A senior Chinese general warned his US counterpart that any “wanton” act of provocation will be met with “firm countermeasures” even as the Chinese military on Friday conducted large-scale drills around Taiwan in response to an American senator's visit to the island. The drill appeared to be a warning to the US over senator Rick Scott's three-day visit to Taiwan, during which he is expected to meet President Tsai Ing-wen.

  • Japan's longest-serving prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated on Friday.&nbsp;

    Who killed Abe and how former Japanese PM battled for life for hours? 10 points

    Forner Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe died on Friday hours after Shinzo Abe was shot as he was campaigning for the election in Japan's Nara by a 41-year-old man, Yamagami Tetsuya. Shinzo Abe was taken to the hospital at 12.20pm (local time) and was declared dead at 5.03pm. 67-year-old Shinzo Abe was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech. After two fire shots, Shinzo Abe collapsed and started bleeding, according to eyewitnesses.

  • Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died on Friday, July 8, 2022, aged 67. (REUTERS/Yuya Shino)

    Shinzo Abe sought to reinvigorate Japan with bold policies, strong armed forces

    Shinzo Abe was instrumental in winning the 2020 Olympics for Tokyo, cherishing a wish to preside over the Games and even appeared as Nintendo video game character Mario during the Olympic handover at Rio, the 2016 host.

  • Goat ‘Simba’ in Pakistan. (Image: AFP)

    This goat, named ‘Simba’, is a sensation in Pakistan. Here's why | Watch

    A goat has become something of a media sensation in Pakistan, as, according to its owner, the animal is eligible for a world record – that of being the 'longest-eared' goat. The goat, named 'Simba' by Narejo, was born in Karachi, and had strikingly long ears. Narejo said he also approached the Guinness World Records to see if Simba can be included as the 'Greatest of All Time'.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 08, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out