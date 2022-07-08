Home / World News / LIVE : Shinzo Abe ‘in grave condition,’ says Japan PM, world leaders ‘shocked’ and 'concerned'
Live

LIVE : Shinzo Abe 'in grave condition,' says Japan PM, world leaders 'shocked' and 'concerned'

  • Abe was delivering a stump speech at an event ahead of Sunday's upper house elections when the apparent sound of gunshots were heard, national broadcaster NHK and the Kyodo news agency said.
FILE PHOTO: Former Japanese prime minister and ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Shinzo Abe bumps fists with voters.
FILE PHOTO: Former Japanese prime minister and ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Shinzo Abe bumps fists with voters.(REUTERS)
Updated on Jul 08, 2022 12:23 PM IST
ByHT News Desk
LIVE UPDATES: Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan and was airlifted to a hospital but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, officials said.

Local fire department official Makoto Morimoto said Abe was in cardio and pulmonary arrest after being shot and was taken to a prefectural hospital.

Global leaders have expressed shock and concern over the news of attack on Abe.

A suspect has also been arrested by the Japanese law enforcement agencies for attempt to murder, the report further added. The man appeared to be in his 40s and a gun had reportedly been confiscated.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 08, 2022 12:23 PM IST

    First attack on a politician in 15 years, fifth since 1990

    The attack on former Japan PM was the fifth gun attack on Japanese politicians since 1990. It was the first attack in last 15 years. The last gun attack on a politician in Japan was in 2007 when Nagasaki mayor Ito Itcho was killed by Japanese crime group.

  • Jul 08, 2022 12:18 PM IST

    8 things to know about Shinzo Abe

    Shinzo Abe was the first Japanese prime minister to have been born after World War II. He was born September 21, 1954, in Tokyo.

    Read more

  • Jul 08, 2022 12:14 PM IST

    New Zealand PM says, ‘Events like this shake us all to the core’

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who was in Sydney meeting with Albanese on Friday, said she was “deeply shocked.”

    “He was one of the first leaders I formally met when I became Prime Minister. He was deeply committed to his role, and also generous and kind. I recall him asking after the recent loss of our pet when I met him, a small gesture but one that speaks to the kind of person he is," Ardern said. "My thoughts are with his wife and the people of Japan. Events like this shake us all to the core.”

  • Jul 08, 2022 12:12 PM IST

    On camera: How former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe was attacked from behind

    Shinzo Abe collapsed after he was shot at in the middle of his campaign speech in Western Japan's Nara. Abe is showing no vital signs after the attack, news agency AFP reported.

    Read more

  • Jul 08, 2022 12:05 PM IST

    ‘Absolutely devastating,’ says Former US president Trump

    Former US president Donald Trump also expressed shock on the news. “Shooting of former PM Abe is absolutely devastating. Praying for him,” he said on social media.

  • Jul 08, 2022 12:04 PM IST

    Man who shot at Shinzo Abe may have used self-made gun, didn't try to escape: Report

    Yamagami Tetsuya, the man who fired two shots at former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, used a gun that he appears to have made himself, Japan's public broadcaster NHK has reported, citing police.

    Read more

  • Jul 08, 2022 12:03 PM IST

    PM Modi 'deeply distressed' over attack on 'dear friend' Shinzo Abe

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that he is "deeply distressed" over the attack on former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and conveyed his prayers to his family.

    Read more

  • Jul 08, 2022 12:01 PM IST

    Shinzo Abe in 'very grave condition' after being shot: Japan PM

    Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said former premier Shinzo Abe is in a "very grave condition" after being shot on Friday.

    "I pray that former prime minister Abe will survive," Kishida said. "It is a barbaric act during election campaigning, which is the foundation of democracy, and it is absolutely unforgivable. I condemn this act in the strongest terms."

  • Jul 08, 2022 12:00 PM IST

    Australian PM tweets: “Thoughts are with his family”

    Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese expressed shock on the news. “Shocking news from Japan that former PM Shinzo Abe has been shot - our thoughts are with his family and the people of Japan at this time," he tweeted.

  • Jul 08, 2022 11:59 AM IST

    EU chief Michel 'shocked and saddened by cowardly attack'

    EU chief Michel 'shocked and saddened by cowardly attack' on former Japan PM Abe.

  • Jul 08, 2022 11:58 AM IST

    UK's Johnson 'appalled and saddened' by 'despicable' attack on former Japan PM Abe

Updated on Jul 08, 2022 12:23 PM IST
ByHT News Desk
