On camera: How former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe was attacked from behind
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot at while he was making a speech on a street in Nara on Friday. As the speech was being live telecast, the video of the sudden attack – two fire shots interrupting in speech – has surfaced. A man has been arrested for the attempted murder of the former prime minister. The gun has also been confiscated, reports said. The former prime minister has been taken to a hospital and reports said he was not showing vital signs. After being shot at, Shizo Abe was believed to have suffered from a cardiac arrest. Who is Shinzo Abe, ex-Japan prime minister? 8 things to know
In the NHK video which is among the first footage of the incident, it can be seen that the attack came from Shinzo Abe's back. Though the attacker can't be seen in video, it shows the smoke that overtakes the area where Abe was standing.
According to a woman present at the scene, the man came from Abe's behind and fired a shot. The first shot, she told AFP, sounded like a toy. "He didn't fall and there was a large bang. The second shot was more visible, you could see the spark and smoke," she said
“After the second shot, people surrounded him and gave him a cardiac massage,” the woman said. Then the former prime minister was rushed to a hospital.
Photos of the attacker being apprehended have also emerged. The man arrested has been identified as Yamagami Tetsuya, a 41-year-old.
Reports said the former prime minister was bleeding following the attack while some eye-witness accounts claimed Abe entered into a state of cardiopulmonary arrest.
As soon as the fires were shot and Abe collapsed, security guards ran towards him, NHK public television footage showed. Abe was holding his chest when he collapsed and his shirt was smeared with blood.
Abe was campaigning ahead of Sunday's election for the parliament's upper house. The 67-year-old leader stepped down as the prime minister in 2020 citing a chronic health problem. The former prime minister has a history of ulcerative colitis.
The attack came as a surprise and Japan is believed to be one of the world's safest countries with the strictest gun laws in place.
-
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was critically shot in the city of Nara during a campaign speech on Friday morning. The attack came as a shock to the island nation which is considered one of the world's safest with some of the strictest gun laws. "Former prime minister Abe was shot at around 11:30 am," in the country's western region of Nara, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.
-
Former Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot at in the city of Nara at 11.30 am Friday while campaigning for Sunday's election to the country's Upper House. Abe is showing no vital signs, news agency AFP reported citing local media. He was born September 21, 1954, in Tokyo. Abe comes from a political family - his grandfather was also PM and his father was a former foreign minister. He is married to Akie Abe.
-
Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe is reported critical after being shot at while delivering a speech in western Japan on Friday, local media reported. READ On camera: How former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe was attacked from behind Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese also expressed shock on the news. A suspect has also been arrested by the Japanese law enforcement agencies for attempt to murder, the report further added.
-
A man was arrested for attempted murder after former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was apparently shot on Friday while delivering a stump speech, local media reported. The man appeared to be in his 40s and a gun had been confiscated, said public broadcaster NHK, citing police sources. Local police were not immediately able to comment when contacted by AFP.
-
