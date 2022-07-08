Man arrested for attempted murder after former Japan PM shot: Report
- The man appeared to be in his 40s and a gun had been confiscated, said public broadcaster NHK, citing police sources.
A man was arrested for attempted murder after former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was apparently shot on Friday while delivering a stump speech, local media reported.
The man appeared to be in his 40s and a gun had been confiscated, said public broadcaster NHK, citing police sources. Local police were not immediately able to comment when contacted by AFP.
