Man who shot at Shinzo Abe may have used self-made gun, didn't try to escape: Report
Yamagami Tetsuya, the man who fired two shots at former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, used a gun that he appears to have made himself, Japan's public broadcaster NHK has reported, citing police. Soon after the attack, the man was arrested and reports said that he did not make an attempt to run away. Yamagami Tetsuya is a 41-year-old resident of Nara where Shinzo Abe was addressing the election campaign on Friday.
According to NHK, the suspect is believed to have worked for the Maritime Self Defence Force for three years until around 2005.
According to eyewitnesses, the man fired two shots at Abe and it was only after the second shot that the former prime minister collapsed. Those who were present at the spot said they saw the man approaching from behind Abe as he was delivering his speech. They also confirmed that the man remained on the spot and thus was spotted in several videos shot from the spot after the incident took place.
Japan's hunter association said the firearm used seems to be a self-modified gun as a shotgun does not produce "the kind of dry, popping sound" that was reportedly witnessed, NHK reported.
Here are 5 things known about the attacker Yamagami Tetsuya so far
1. Yamagami Tetsuya is a 41-year-old man, a resident of Nara, where Shinzo Abe was giving his speech.
2. Yamagami Tetsuya approached Abe's behind and fired two shots. He did not leave the spot after the attack and was caught by the security personnel.
3. Yamagami Tetsuya seems to have used a handmade gun.
4. The motive of Yamagami Tetsuya is not clear.
5. Yamagami Tetsuya is believed to have worked for the Maritime Self Defence Force for three years until around 2005, NHK reported.
-
Shinzo Abe shot, in 'cardiac arrest'. 'Barbaric act, hope he survives': Japan PM
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was critically shot in the city of Nara during a campaign speech on Friday morning. The attack came as a shock to the island nation which is considered one of the world's safest with some of the strictest gun laws. "Former prime minister Abe was shot at around 11:30 am," in the country's western region of Nara, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.
-
Who is Shinzo Abe, ex-Japan prime minister? 8 things to know
Former Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot at in the city of Nara at 11.30 am Friday while campaigning for Sunday's election to the country's Upper House. Abe is showing no vital signs, news agency AFP reported citing local media. He was born September 21, 1954, in Tokyo. Abe comes from a political family - his grandfather was also PM and his father was a former foreign minister. He is married to Akie Abe.
-
Global leaders ‘deeply concerned’ on shooting of Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe
Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe is reported critical after being shot at while delivering a speech in western Japan on Friday, local media reported. READ On camera: How former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe was attacked from behind Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese also expressed shock on the news. A suspect has also been arrested by the Japanese law enforcement agencies for attempt to murder, the report further added.
-
On camera: How former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe was attacked from behind
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot at while he was making a speech on a street in Nara on Friday. A man has been arrested for the attempted murder of the former prime minister. According to a woman present at the scene, the man came from Abe's behind and fired a shot. Photos of the attacker being apprehended have also emerged. Abe was campaigning ahead of Sunday's election for the parliament's upper house.
-
Man arrested for attempted murder after former Japan PM shot: Report
A man was arrested for attempted murder after former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was apparently shot on Friday while delivering a stump speech, local media reported. The man appeared to be in his 40s and a gun had been confiscated, said public broadcaster NHK, citing police sources. Local police were not immediately able to comment when contacted by AFP.
