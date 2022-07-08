Shinzo Abe death: Japanese PM Fumio Kishida orders increased security for political leaders

Following the shocking assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday, current premier Fumio Kishida ordered enhanced security for cabinet ministers and other politicians of the country. The move comes after the PM discussed responses to the attack on Abe with National Public Safety Commission Chairperson Ninoyu Satoshi, justice minister Furukawa Yoshihisa, and others for about 20 minutes, news agency PTI reported. Kishida also told officials never to yield to terrorism and violence.

Satoshi instructed the chief of the National Police Agency to provide thorough protection to cabinet ministers and other top politicians of Japan, the report added.

Abe died five hours after being shot, battling for his life at the Nara Medical University. In a statement, the hospital said that the former PM was in a “state of cardiac arrest” when he was admitted. Hidetada Fukushima, professor of emergency medicine, Nara Medical University hospital, said that though doctors attempted to resuscitate Abe, the latter breathed his last at 5.30pm (local time).

The attacker has been identified as Yamagami Tetsuya, 41, who reportedly used a self-made gun to fire shots at Abe. Two bullets had hit the former PM, and Tetsuya was immediately nabbed but the latter did not make any attempt to flee the crime spot.

Citing Japan's public broadcaster NHK, Reuters reported that Japanese police found explosives at Tetsuya's home after a raid.

Following the shooting incident of Abe, Kishida along with his cabinet ministers hastily returned to Tokyo from campaign events from around the country. The current premier condemned the attack, calling it “barbaric”.

Gun violence is considered extremely rare in Japan as the country has one of the strictest gun control laws and is also one of the safest places worldwide.