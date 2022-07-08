Who killed Abe and how former Japanese PM battled for life for hours? 10 points

Forner Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe died on Friday hours after he was shot as he was campaigning for the election in Japan's Nara by Yamagami Tetsuya, a 41-year-old man. Shinzo Abe was taken to the hospital at 12.20pm (local time) and was declared dead at 5.03pm. He was in a state of cardiac arrest and showed no vital signs. There were bullet wounds on his neck and chest. One bullet appeared to have entered through his left shoulder, reports said.

Here are 10 things to know about the assassination that shocked the world:

1. 67-year-old Shinzo Abe was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech. He was campaigning for Sunday's election for the parliament's upper house.

2. After two fire shots, Shinzo Abe collapsed and started bleeding, according to eyewitnesses.

3. As he was shot, he suffered from cardiac arrest. He collapsed with his hand on his chest. He was given a cardiac massage on the spot.

4. Then Shinzo Abe was airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment but was not breathing and his heart had stopped.

5. Rescue officials say Abe was wounded and bleeding on the right side of his neck. They say he also has internal bleeding in his left chest.

6. Shinzo Abe was not declared dead as attempts were on to resuscitate the former prime minister. Reports claimed he was given a huge amount of blood transfusion following which he was declared dead.

7. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Cabinet ministers returned to Tokyo after Shinzo Abe was attacked. Fumio Kishida condemned the incident by calling it “dastardly and barbaric."

8. Yamagami Tetsuya, the man who killed Abe is believed to have worked for the Maritime Self Defence Force for three years until around 2005.

9. The killer was promptly arrested as he did not make any attempt to flee the spot. Reports said he might have used a handmade gun. He told investigators that he was dissatisfied with Abe.

10. The local Liberal Democratic Party office said it was only decided on Thursday night that Abe will appear there in Nara to make a speech. The details of his appearance were released to his followers.

