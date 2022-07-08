Japan PM calls attack on ex premier Shinzo Abe ‘barbaric’: ‘I want to believe…’
- A 41-year-old local man who was a former member of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday strongly condemned the attack on country's former premier Shinzo Abe during an election campaign in Nara city. Abe was unresponsive after being critically shot from about 10 feet behind while campaigning upper house election in the western city of Nara. He was airlifted to a hospital immediately and may have gone into cardiac arrest, reported local media quoting firefighters.
"I pray that former prime minister Abe will survive," Kishida said in a televised address.
"It is a barbaric act during election campaigning, which is the foundation of democracy, and it is absolutely unforgivable. I condemn this act in the strongest terms."
On the question of security (or lack of) surrounding Abe, Kishida said, "I want to believe there was sufficient security, but determining that will be part of investigations."
Japan ex PM Shinzo Abe shot at, in 'cardiac arrest'. What we know so far
Early voting had already started and, according to Kishida, it was unclear whether the shooting would impact the poll schedule. He added that no decision had been taken regarding the election but the cabinet members out campaigning had been told to return.
Several world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have condemned the attack on the longest-serving PM of Japan.
“Deeply distressed by the attack on my dear friend Abe Shinzo. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan,” tweeted PM Modi.
White House spokesperson said, "We are shocked and saddened to hear about the violent attack against former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. We are closely monitoring the reports and keeping our thoughts with his family and the people of Japan.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, one of the four Quad leaders, said, "Shocking news from Japan that former PM Shinzo Abe has been shot - our thoughts are with his family and the people of Japan at this time."
Shinzo Abe shooting is 5th gun attack on Japan politician since 1990: Report
The shooting of ex Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe is only the fifth involving a political leader of that country since 1990, according to Japanese broadcaster NHK. The most recent was 15 years ago - Nagasaki mayor Ito Itcho was shot dead in 2007 by a criminal group. In 1994, ex-PM Hosokawa Morihiro was fired on by a right-wing group member while at a hotel in Tokyo.
Man who shot at Abe may have used self-made gun, didn't try to escape: Report
Yamagami Tetsuya, the man who fired two shots at former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, used a gun that he appears to have made himself, Japan's public broadcaster NHK has reported, citing police. Yamagami Tetsuya is a 41-year-old resident of Nara where Shinzo Abe was addressing the election campaign on Friday. According to NHK, the suspect is believed to have worked for the Maritime Self Defence Force for three years until around 2005.
Shinzo Abe shot at with homemade gun, in 'cardiac arrest'. What we know so far
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was critically shot in the city of Nara during a campaign speech on Friday morning. The attack came as a shock to the island nation which is considered one of the world's safest with some of the strictest gun laws. "Former prime minister Abe was shot at around 11:30 am," in the country's western region of Nara, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.
Who is Shinzo Abe, ex-Japan prime minister? 8 things to know
Former Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot at in the city of Nara at 11.30 am Friday while campaigning for Sunday's election to the country's Upper House. Abe is showing no vital signs, news agency AFP reported citing local media. He was born September 21, 1954, in Tokyo. Abe comes from a political family - his grandfather was also PM and his father was a former foreign minister. He is married to Akie Abe.
Global leaders 'deeply concerned' on shooting of Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe
Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe is reported critical after being shot at while delivering a speech in western Japan on Friday, local media reported. READ On camera: How former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe was attacked from behind Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese also expressed shock on the news. A suspect has also been arrested by the Japanese law enforcement agencies for attempt to murder, the report further added.
