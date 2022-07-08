Japan PM calls attack on ex premier Shinzo Abe ‘barbaric’: ‘I want to believe…’

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday strongly condemned the attack on country's former premier Shinzo Abe during an election campaign in Nara city. Abe was unresponsive after being critically shot from about 10 feet behind while campaigning upper house election in the western city of Nara. He was airlifted to a hospital immediately and may have gone into cardiac arrest, reported local media quoting firefighters.

"I pray that former prime minister Abe will survive," Kishida said in a televised address.

"It is a barbaric act during election campaigning, which is the foundation of democracy, and it is absolutely unforgivable. I condemn this act in the strongest terms."

On the question of security (or lack of) surrounding Abe, Kishida said, "I want to believe there was sufficient security, but determining that will be part of investigations."

A 41-year-old local man who was a former member of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. Kishida said the reason for the attack was not yet known.

Early voting had already started and, according to Kishida, it was unclear whether the shooting would impact the poll schedule. He added that no decision had been taken regarding the election but the cabinet members out campaigning had been told to return.

Several world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have condemned the attack on the longest-serving PM of Japan.

“Deeply distressed by the attack on my dear friend Abe Shinzo. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan,” tweeted PM Modi.

White House spokesperson said, "We are shocked and saddened to hear about the violent attack against former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. We are closely monitoring the reports and keeping our thoughts with his family and the people of Japan.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, one of the four Quad leaders, said, "Shocking news from Japan that former PM Shinzo Abe has been shot - our thoughts are with his family and the people of Japan at this time."

