Facebook , Twitter remove ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe's assassination videos
Twitter and Facebook parent Meta said Friday they're deleting any videos of the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that break their rules on harmful content.
Multiple videos of the attack showing a gunman firing a double-barrelled weapon twice at Abe were circulating on social media. Some only show the moments before and after the attack while others showed both shots.
Abe, who stepped down in 2020, was shot moments into a speech, airlifted to hospital, and later pronounced dead.
Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene.
Click here for LIVE Updates on Shinzo Abe's assassination
Meta said it was deleting videos depicting the moment of the attack and had disabled the suspect's Facebook and Instagram accounts.
“We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of the former Prime Minister of Japan, Mr. Shinzo Abe,” Meta said in a prepared statement.
“We do not and will not tolerate any violent behaviour on our platform. To keep our platform a safe place to connect, we are working to remove any violating content related to the incident," it said.
Also Read| Shinzo Abe death: Japanese PM orders increased security for political leaders
Meta said it took action under its policy on dangerous individuals, and that it's labelling still photos of the attack as “disturbing.”
Twitter said its enforcement teams were working to "address harmful content" relating to the attack by “proactively removing” material that violates its rules, which include restrictions on sensitive media including graphic violence.
Twitter urged users to flag up any material of the attack on Abe that they think should be treated as sensitive so it can take action.
-
Shinzo Abe death: Japanese PM orders increased security for political leaders
Shinzo Abe died five hours after being shot, battling for his life at the Nara Medical University. In a statement, the hospital said that the former PM was in a “state of cardiac arrest” when he was admitted. Hidetada Fukushima, professor of emergency medicine, Nara Medical University hospital, said that though doctors attempted to resuscitate Abe, the latter breathed his last at 5.30pm (local time).
-
Shinzo Abe's suspected killer used handmade gun, held grudge against him: Police
The suspected killer of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe said he had used a handmade gun on Friday, according to the police. The police named the suspected killer as unemployed 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami. Yamagami told the police said he held a grudge against an organisation he believed the politician was connected to. NHK said he told police after his arrest that he "targeted Abe with the intention of killing him".
-
'Womenomics' and 'Ganga aarti': 6 things you may not have known about Shinzo Abe
Ex-Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday while delivering an election speech in Japan's Nara city. Doctors said Abe had significant blood loss and severe injuries. READ Japan PM calls attack on Shinzo Abe 'barbaric': 'I want to believe…' In 2007 (in his first term as prime minister of Japan) Abe quoted Mughal prince Dara Shikoh in the Indian parliament to highlight the link between the Indian and the Pacific oceans.
-
Covid in China: Beijing recalls vaccine mandate in the face of ‘public opinion’
Beijing has abruptly dropped its decision to only allow vaccinated people inside crowded public venues two days after issuing the mandate, a rare recall in the face of what a prominent state media commentator has described as “power of public opinion”. Restaurants and public transport were exempt from the rule. The city government withdrew that rule late on Thursday night. “The rule was just ridiculous,” an unvaccinated Beijing theatre goer, surnamed Zhang, told Reuters.
-
‘My friend’: Dalai Lama's tribute to Shinzo Abe after ex-Japan PM assassinated
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Saturday as a one-day national mourning as a mark of the deepest respect for Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's. Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama said the Dalai Lama was "deeply saddened" to hear that his friend Abe's death and appreciated his support of the efforts to preserve Buddhist cultural heritage and identity. He was airlifted to a hospital but was not breathing and his heart had stopped. Abe was pronounced dead later at the hospital.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics