Stunned and outraged, but Abe’s vision of Indo-Pacific will endure: Biden
WASHINGTON: Saying that he was “stunned, outraged and deeply saddened” by the assassination of Japan’s former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, US President Joe Biden has said that Abe’s vision of a “free and open Indo-Pacific” will endure.
In a statement on Friday, Biden said that Abe’s assassination was a “tragedy for Japan and all who knew him”. Recalling his association with the late Japanese leader and their meetings in Tokyo and Washington DC, Biden said, “He was a champion of the Alliance between our nations and the friendship between our people. The longest serving Japanese Prime Minister, his vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific will endure.”
Abe, both in his short tenure as Japan’s PM in 2006-07 and then his eight-year long stint between 2012 and 2020, was the primary architect of the idea of Indo-Pacific as a common geopolitical space. He was among the first Asian leaders to recognise the shift in China’s foreign policy from a period where Beijing emphasised the peaceful nature of its rise to its increased belligerence across the region.
This increasingly manifested itself in China’s expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea and East China Sea, its rhetoric on Taiwan, its military assertion vis a vis Japan over contested islands, and in recent years, Beijing’s unilateral aggression against India.
As China’s actions bred insecurity, Abe’s proposal gained traction in both Washington and Asian capitals. The geopolitical vocabulary shifted from Asia-Pacific to Indo-Pacific, Quad got institutionalised, military exercises between Quad member countries increased, and bilateral ties between India and the other three Quad members who are treaty allies - Japan, US, Australia - deepened.
Domestically, Abe worked to shift Japan’s traditionally pacifist posture towards embracing its own hard security responsibilities in the new context in Indo-Pacific. Externally, Abe used Japan’s ties with US and his own ability to navigate Washington’s changing politics - he was among the rare allies who managed to establish a good working relationship with Donald Trump - to help nudge a shift in US thinking on the region. The focus on the Indo-Pacific is one of the few areas of policy continuities between the Trump and the Biden administration.
Biden said that Abe - who was campaigning when he was shot - was engaged in the work of democracy even at the moment he was attacked. The US president, dealing with a surge in gun violence in his country, added, “While there are many details that we do not yet know, we know that violent attacks are never acceptable and that gun violence always leaves a deep scar on the communities that are affected by it.”
In Bali, on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial, secretary of state Antony J Blinken conveyed the US’s condolences to Japan’s foreign minister, Hayashi Yoshimasa, and said Abe’s assassination was “shocking…profoundly disturbing..and such a strong personal loss for so many people”.
The secretary of state said that for the US, Abe was “extraordinary partner”, who, besides being a great leader for Japan, was a “global leader” who brought the relationship closer. “…a leader with great vision for what a free and open Indo-Pacific region could look like, and also incredible ability to really work toward realising that vision”.
-
Facing pressure, US President Joe Biden to sign order on abortion access
President Joe Biden will take executive action Friday to protect access to abortion, the White House said, as he faces mounting pressure from fellow Democrats to be more forceful on the subject after the Supreme Court ended a constitutional right to the procedure two weeks ago. The White House said Biden will speak Friday morning “on protecting access to reproductive health care services.”
-
Facebook , Twitter remove ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe's assassination videos
Twitter and Facebook parent Meta said Friday they're deleting any videos of the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that break their rules on harmful content. Multiple videos of the attack showing a gunman firing a double-barrelled weapon twice at Abe were circulating on social media. “We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of the former Prime Minister of Japan, Mr. Shinzo Abe,” Meta said in a prepared statement.
-
Shinzo Abe death: Japanese PM orders increased security for political leaders
Shinzo Abe died five hours after being shot, battling for his life at the Nara Medical University. In a statement, the hospital said that the former PM was in a “state of cardiac arrest” when he was admitted. Hidetada Fukushima, professor of emergency medicine, Nara Medical University hospital, said that though doctors attempted to resuscitate Abe, the latter breathed his last at 5.30pm (local time).
-
Shinzo Abe's suspected killer used handmade gun, held grudge against him: Police
The suspected killer of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe said he had used a handmade gun on Friday, according to the police. The police named the suspected killer as unemployed 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami. Yamagami told the police said he held a grudge against an organisation he believed the politician was connected to. NHK said he told police after his arrest that he "targeted Abe with the intention of killing him".
-
'Womenomics' and 'Ganga aarti': 6 things you may not have known about Shinzo Abe
Ex-Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated Friday while delivering an election speech in Japan's Nara city. Doctors said Abe had significant blood loss and severe injuries. READ Japan PM calls attack on Shinzo Abe 'barbaric': 'I want to believe…' In 2007 (in his first term as prime minister of Japan) Abe quoted Mughal prince Dara Shikoh in the Indian parliament to highlight the link between the Indian and the Pacific oceans.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics