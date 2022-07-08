Home / World News / Shinzo Abe shooting is 5th gun attack on Japan politician since 1990: Report
Shinzo Abe shooting is 5th gun attack on Japan politician since 1990: Report

Japan prime minister Fumio Kishida has slammed the attack on Shinzo Abe - one of the country's most influential political figures - as 'absolutely unforgivable'.
Ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (REUTERS/Issei Kato/Files)(REUTERS)
Ex-Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. (REUTERS/Issei Kato/Files)(REUTERS)
Updated on Jul 08, 2022 12:47 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

The shooting of ex Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe is only the fifth involving a political leader of that country since 1990, according to Japanese broadcaster NHK. The most recent was 15 years ago - Nagasaki mayor Ito Itcho was shot dead in 2007 by a criminal group.

The list of gun attacks on Japanese political leaders includes only one other involving a prime minister.

> In 1994, ex-PM Hosokawa Morihiro was fired on by a right-wing group member while at a hotel in Tokyo. Fortunately, he was not injured.

> In 1992, another member of a right-wing group opened fire on Kanemaru Shin, then vice president of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) at an event in Tochigi Prefecture, which is 108 km north of Tokyo. He too was unharmed.

Shinzo Abe, incidentally, is a member of the LDP.

LIVE UPDATES: Ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe shot at in Nara

According to media reports from Japan, the suspect in his shooting - Yamagami Tetsuya, a 41-year-old resident of Nara - told police he was unhappy with Abe.

READ | Man who shot at Abe may have used self-made gun, didn't try to escape

> Two years before the attack on Shin, in 1990, Motoshima Hitoshi, then-mayor of Nagasaki, was seriously injured in an attack also by a right-wing member.

> A fifth gun attack took place in 1995 in Tokyo - then-commissioner of Japan's National Police Agency was shot and seriously wounded near his residence.

In Japan, senior political leaders are accompanied by armed security but sometimes do get close to the public, especially during campaigns.

However, Airo Hino, a political science professor at Waseda University told Reuters, a shooting is unprecedented in Japan.

"There has never been anything like this," he said.

What PM Kishida said

Japan prime minister Fumio Kishida has come out swinging after Abe was shot, slamming the attack on one of the country's most influential figures as 'absolutely unforgivable'.

"I am praying from my heart that Abe survives this ordeal. It is a barbaric act during election campaigning, which is the foundation of democracy, and it is absolutely unforgivable. I condemn this... We cannot accept that this violent act took place during an election... the foundation of democracy."

What we know so far about attack on Shinzo Abe

Abe was shot at 11.30 am, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said.

Japan media said two shots were heard while Abe was campaigning in Nara and Abe could later be seen lying on the ground with blood on his chest.

Kyodo news agency said Abe, 67, appeared to be in a state of cardiac arrest when airlifted to hospital, after having initially been conscious and responsive.

The suspect - Tetsuya - was tackled by security personnel on the street.

How the world responded

The attack comes as a shock to the global community because Japan has some of the strictest gun laws and is widely considered one of the safest in the world.

The United States, the United Kingdom, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia and others have united in condemning the attack and offered prayers for Abe'.

With input from Reuters

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

shinzo abe japan
  • Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, speaks to media at the Prime Minister's official residence Friday, July 8, 2022, in Tokyo.

    Japan PM calls attack on ex premier Shinzo Abe ‘barbaric’: ‘I want to believe…’

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday strongly condemned the attack on country's former premier Shinzo Abe during an election campaign in Nara city. Japan ex PM Shinzo Abe shot at, in 'cardiac arrest'. Kishida said the reason for the attack was not yet known. “Deeply distressed by the attack on my dear friend Abe Shinzo. Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan,” tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

  • The purported photos of the attacker emerged on social media after he was captured.&nbsp;

    Man who shot at Abe may have used self-made gun, didn't try to escape: Report

    Yamagami Tetsuya, the man who fired two shots at former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, used a gun that he appears to have made himself, Japan's public broadcaster NHK has reported, citing police. Yamagami Tetsuya is a 41-year-old resident of Nara where Shinzo Abe was addressing the election campaign on Friday. According to NHK, the suspect is believed to have worked for the Maritime Self Defence Force for three years until around 2005.

  • Former Japanese prime minister and ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Shinzo Abe bumps fists with voters.

    Shinzo Abe shot at with homemade gun, in 'cardiac arrest'. What we know so far

    Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was critically shot in the city of Nara during a campaign speech on Friday morning. The attack came as a shock to the island nation which is considered one of the world's safest with some of the strictest gun laws. "Former prime minister Abe was shot at around 11:30 am," in the country's western region of Nara, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

  • FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. REUTERS/Jorge Silva/File Photo

    Who is Shinzo Abe, ex-Japan prime minister? 8 things to know

    Former Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot at in the city of Nara at 11.30 am Friday while campaigning for Sunday's election to the country's Upper House. Abe is showing no vital signs, news agency AFP reported citing local media. He was born September 21, 1954, in Tokyo. Abe comes from a political family - his grandfather was also PM and his father was a former foreign minister. He is married to Akie Abe.

  • Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.

    Global leaders ‘deeply concerned’ on shooting of Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe

    Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe is reported critical after being shot at while delivering a speech in western Japan on Friday, local media reported. READ On camera: How former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe was attacked from behind Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese also expressed shock on the news. A suspect has also been arrested by the Japanese law enforcement agencies for attempt to murder, the report further added.

