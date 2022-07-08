"Very, very sad moment," Blinken says US ‘deeply concerned’ by shooting of Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe
- According to Japan's Kyodo News, Abe was showing 'no vital signs' and appeared to be in cardiac arrest after being shot. Reuters said that Abe was shot in his chest. Police have arrested the shooter.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday voiced alarm and sadness on Friday after the shooting of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe, a longtime ally of Washington. "This is a very, very sad moment," Blinken told reporters at a G20 meeting in Bali, saying the United States was "deeply saddened and deeply concerned".
Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe is reported critical after being shot at while delivering a speech in western Japan, local media reported.
The United States Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said that US is "saddened and shocked" by the shooting of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe. "Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the United States," Emanuel said in a statement as per news agency Reuters. "The U.S. government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, and the people of Japan."
Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese also expressed shock on the news. “Shocking news from Japan that former PM Shinzo Abe has been shot - our thoughts are with his family and the people of Japan at this time," he tweeted.
Abe was delivering a stump speech at an event ahead of Sunday's upper house elections when the apparent sound of gunshots were heard, national broadcaster NHK and the Kyodo news agency said. The man has reportedly been identified as Tetsuya Yamagami.
A suspect has also been arrested by the Japanese law enforcement agencies for attempt to murder, the report further added. The man appeared to be in his 40s and a gun had reportedly been confiscated.
Abe, 67, collapsed and was bleeding from the neck, a source from his ruling Liberal Democratic Party told the Jiji news agency.
-
Japan ex PM Shinzo Abe shot: How scene the scene unfolded? What we know so far
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was critically shot in the city of Nara during a campaign speech on Friday morning. The attack came as a shock to the island nation which is considered one of the world's safest with some of the strictest gun laws. "Former prime minister Abe was shot at around 11:30 am," in the country's western region of Nara, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.
-
On camera: How former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe was attacked from behind
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot at while he was making a speech on a street in Nara on Friday. A man has been arrested for the attempted murder of the former prime minister. According to a woman present at the scene, the man came from Abe's behind and fired a shot. Photos of the attacker being apprehended have also emerged. Abe was campaigning ahead of Sunday's election for the parliament's upper house.
-
Man arrested for attempted murder after former Japan PM shot: Report
A man was arrested for attempted murder after former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was apparently shot on Friday while delivering a stump speech, local media reported. The man appeared to be in his 40s and a gun had been confiscated, said public broadcaster NHK, citing police sources. Local police were not immediately able to comment when contacted by AFP.
-
-
Japan ex PM Shinzo Abe shot at during campaign speech, wounded
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has reportedly collapsed in Nara, western Japan, and shots were heard in the vicinity. Abe is showing no vital signs after the attack, news agency AFP reported citing local media. According to Japanese public broadcaster NHK, Abe was seen bleeding and the reporter present at the site “heard something that sounded like a gunshot.”
