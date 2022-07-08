"Very, very sad moment," Blinken says US ‘deeply concerned’ by shooting of Japan's former PM Shinzo Abe

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday voiced alarm and sadness on Friday after the shooting of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe, a longtime ally of Washington. "This is a very, very sad moment," Blinken told reporters at a G20 meeting in Bali, saying the United States was "deeply saddened and deeply concerned".

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe is reported critical after being shot at while delivering a speech in western Japan, local media reported.

The United States Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said that US is "saddened and shocked" by the shooting of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe. "Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the United States," Emanuel said in a statement as per news agency Reuters. "The U.S. government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, and the people of Japan."

Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese also expressed shock on the news. “Shocking news from Japan that former PM Shinzo Abe has been shot - our thoughts are with his family and the people of Japan at this time," he tweeted.

Abe was delivering a stump speech at an event ahead of Sunday's upper house elections when the apparent sound of gunshots were heard, national broadcaster NHK and the Kyodo news agency said. The man has reportedly been identified as Tetsuya Yamagami.

A suspect has also been arrested by the Japanese law enforcement agencies for attempt to murder, the report further added. The man appeared to be in his 40s and a gun had reportedly been confiscated.

Abe, 67, collapsed and was bleeding from the neck, a source from his ruling Liberal Democratic Party told the Jiji news agency.

