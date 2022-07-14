Sri Lanka crisis: Soldiers empowered to use force to stop loss of property, life
The Sri Lankan army on Thursday authorised the members of the armed forces and the police to exercise their force to prevent destruction of life and property. This comes after the military establishment refused acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe's directive to use force on the protesters.
The Sri Lankan army statement comes in wake of the anti-government protests which continue amid the exit of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa from Sri Lanka. In its statement, the Sri Lankan army said that all the heads of the armed forces and the police during meetings with the acting president and prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, the speaker and political leaders requested them to accelerate the issues pertaining to the political instability and the crisis through constitutional provisions.
The army said it was unanimously maintained that the ‘peaceful protests should not anyway be dealt with full force, but with minimum force as long as those protesters do not resort to violence or damage the public property.’
“Irrespective of those assurances, it has been unfortunately observed that a certain section of the protesters, purposefully deviating from its proclaimed 'non-violent' approach continued to breach law and order as of Wednesday (13) afternoon and resorted to violence by trying to place the Parliament complex as well as the Speaker's official residence under siege while destroying Police barricades through heavy machinery brought in there,” the army said.
The Sri Lankan army has also deployed armoured vehicles on the streets of Colombo to deal with any emergency situation. Ranil Wickremesinghe, the acting president and prime minister, had asked the security forces to use force against the protesters to quell the protests. But the Sri Lankan military establishment declined it as they did not want to be seen as anti-people.
The protesters who had taken control of the government buildings and offices have vacated it, while continuing their demand of Rajapaksa and Wickremesinghe's resignation. The former has left Maldives and has reportedly headed to Singapore.
China's Shanghai issues red alert over heat conditions for 3rd time this summer
As China reels under extreme heat conditions, Shanghai - the city of 25 million residents - has issued its highest 'red alert' for extreme heat for the third time this summer on Thursday. Reportedly, the temperatures are expected to rise to at least 40 degrees Celsius over the next 24 hours. In the last five days, Shanghai has issued three alerts over the heat conditions.
Italy govt in crisis, may fall after ally backs out of trust vote: Report
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi's coalition government appeared close to collapse on Thursday after the 5-Star Movement, one of its members, said it would not take part in a parliamentary confidence vote. The 5-Star decision plunges Italy into political uncertainty, risks undermining efforts to secure billions of euros in European Union funds, and could lead to early national elections in the autumn.
Pakistani reporter explains why she slapped boy on camera after video goes viral
Pakistani reporter Maira Hashmi whose video of slapping a boy on camera went viral has now issued a clarification explaining her action. Initially, the reports claimed that the boy was heckling the reporters. But now the 24-year-old journalist Maira Hashmi, who was reporting on the Eid al-Adha celebrations in Pakistan on July 9, has shared her side of the story via a Twitter post. When the video went viral, Twitter was left divided.
Sri Lanka crisis: Gotabaya Rajapaksa leaves Maldives for Singapore
Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa has left Maldives for Singapore, from where he will head to Saudi Arabia, the Associated Press reported. The 73-year-old leader boarded a Saudi Airlines plane on Wednesday that will take him to Singapore and then to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, a Maldives government official told AP. Rajapaksa had left Sri Lanka on Wednesday morning with his wife and two bodyguards. He was welcomed at the airport by speaker Mohamed Nasheed.
North Korea backs independence of breakaway regions in Ukraine
North Korea has become one of the few nations in the world to recognize the independence of two Russian-backed separatist regions in eastern Ukraine in support of Russia's war against its neighbor. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry cut off diplomatic ties with North Korea in response and condemned Pyongyang's decision as undermining Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Syria has since recognized their independence as well.
