Home / World News / Sri Lanka crisis: Gotabaya Rajapaksa leaves Maldives for Singapore
world news

Sri Lanka crisis: Gotabaya Rajapaksa leaves Maldives for Singapore

Rajapaksa had arrived in Maldives on Wednesday morning amid protests in Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has left Maldives.(Reuters)
Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has left Maldives.(Reuters)
Updated on Jul 14, 2022 01:40 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Aryan Prakash

Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa has left Maldives for Singapore, from where he will head to Saudi Arabia, the Associated Press reported.

The 73-year-old leader boarded a Saudi Airlines plane on Wednesday that will take him to Singapore and then to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, a Maldives government official told AP.

Rajapaksa had left Sri Lanka on Wednesday morning with his wife and two bodyguards. He was welcomed at the airport by speaker Mohamed Nasheed. Rajapaksa fled the country on the day he was supposed to hand over his resignation.

His decision to step down came after the protesters stormed his presidential palace on Saturday, demanding he and prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe step down.

SRI LANKA CRISIS LIVE COVERAGE

However, the protesters have said they will vacate the government buildings seized by them during the protests.

"We are peacefully withdrawing from the Presidential Palace, the Presidential Secretariat and the Prime Minister's Office with immediate effect, but will continue our struggle," a spokesperson said.

Sri Lankan premier Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is now the acting president, directed the military to use force to quell the protests. However, the Sri Lankan army has declined the instructions.

With the resignation deadline already missed, the Sri Lankan speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said Rajapaksa should submit his resignation or he would be forced to consider other options to remove him, PTI had reported.

He said that since an acting President has been appointed, the Office of the Speaker is exploring the legal provisions to consider the option of "have vacated his post" if the President does not tender in his letter of resignation, the report by News First Lanka added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
gotabaya rajapaksa
gotabaya rajapaksa
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • North Korea backs independence of breakaway regions in Ukraine

    North Korea backs independence of breakaway regions in Ukraine

    North Korea has become one of the few nations in the world to recognize the independence of two Russian-backed separatist regions in eastern Ukraine in support of Russia's war against its neighbor. Ukraine's Foreign Ministry cut off diplomatic ties with North Korea in response and condemned Pyongyang's decision as undermining Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Syria has since recognized their independence as well.

  • UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres&nbsp;

    UN chief on Sri Lanka crisis: 'Important that protestors' grievances addressed'

    As the crisis in Sri Lanka worsens, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday said that he is following the situation in the island nation “very closely”. Gotabaya Rajapaksa exit from the island nation has deepened tensions. On the same day, PM Ranil Wickremesinghe's house was set ablaze. Also read: What explains Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis? It was another day of chaos on Wednesday as Wickremesinghe's office was targeted.

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid, United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and US President Joe Biden for the I2U2 Summit. (PTI)

    I2U2 Summit to unveil $2-bn initiative to tackle food security

    The new grouping of India, Israel, the UAE and the US (I2U2) is set to unveil a $2-billion food security initiative, which envisages setting up agricultural parks in India with funding from the UAE, during its first virtual summit on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid, United Arab Emirates President Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and US President Joe Biden for the I2U2 Summit.

  • SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk.

    Elon Musk's unabashed reaction to poop emoji that Twitter will now use in court

    As the legal showdown between Twitter and Elon Musk continues, the social media giant used Musk poop emoji in reaction as an evidence against him, Fox Business News reported. Musk had used the emoji while responding to Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal's statement about bot accounts. The microblogging site in its lawsuit has accused Musk of disparaging the company.

  • Sri Lankan Army on board armored carriers patrolling main routes in Colombo to maintain law and order.

    Ranil wants military to use force, Sri Lankan Army says no firing on protestors

    The Sri Lankan Army has declined instructions of acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe to use force against the protestors after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled to Male to escape public wrath over present economic crisis in the Island nation. Gotabaya had renounced his US citizenship to become Sri Lanka President. His youngest brother Basil still retains his US citizenship.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out