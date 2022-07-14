Sri Lanka crisis LIVE: Rajapaksa cools off heels abroad, PM faces public anger

Sri Lanka crisis LIVE UPDATES: The political turmoil in Sri Lanka is far from over. Angry protests continue across the island nation, demanding the resignation of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who is currently in Maldives and is reportedly heading to Singapore. Prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe declared emergency as the acting president in an attempt to restore peace in the economic crisis-hit country. The military and police force used tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. The Lankan government had declared curfew till Thursday morning.
Follow all the updates here:
Jul 14, 2022 09:16 AM IST
Gotabaya Rajapaksa still in Maldives, awaits private jet to depart for Singapore: Report
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who has fled to the Maldives, could not board a scheduled Singapore Airlines flight from Male to Singapore due to security concerns and is now waiting to travel on a private aircraft, PTI reported.
Jul 14, 2022 09:15 AM IST
Zelensky blames Russia for Sri Lanka crisis: ‘No one knows now how it'll end'
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday held Russia's “special military operation” in his country accountable for the economic crisis in Sri Lanka. Accusing Russia of exacerbating a global food crisis and fueling inflation, he said, “One of the major tactics Russia has used in their invasion of Ukraine is the creation of an economic shock." Read more
Jul 14, 2022 09:09 AM IST
Peaceful transfer of power within Sri Lanka is essential, says US
US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung has urged for the peaceful transfer of power within the country's constitutional framework and said that the US condemns all violence and calls for the rule of law to be upheld in the crisis-hit island nation, ANI reported.
