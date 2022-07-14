Home / World News / Sri Lanka crisis LIVE: Rajapaksa cools off heels abroad, PM faces public anger
Live

Sri Lanka crisis LIVE: Rajapaksa cools off heels abroad, PM faces public anger

Sri Lanka crisis LIVE UPDATES: Protests continue across Sri Lanka amid state of emergency in the island nation. 
Protesters storm the Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office, demanding he resign after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country amid economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 13, 2022.
Protesters storm the Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office, demanding he resign after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country amid economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 13, 2022.(AP)
Updated on Jul 14, 2022 09:17 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
OPEN APP

Sri Lanka crisis LIVE UPDATES: The political turmoil in Sri Lanka is far from over. Angry protests continue across the island nation, demanding the resignation of president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who is currently in Maldives and is reportedly heading to Singapore. Prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe declared emergency as the acting president in an attempt to restore peace in the economic crisis-hit country. The military and police force used tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. The Lankan government had declared curfew till Thursday morning. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 14, 2022 09:16 AM IST

    Gotabaya Rajapaksa still in Maldives, awaits private jet to depart for Singapore: Report

    Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who has fled to the Maldives, could not board a scheduled Singapore Airlines flight from Male to Singapore due to security concerns and is now waiting to travel on a private aircraft, PTI reported.

  • Jul 14, 2022 09:15 AM IST

    Zelensky blames Russia for Sri Lanka crisis: ‘No one knows now how it'll end'

    Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday held Russia's “special military operation” in his country accountable for the economic crisis in Sri Lanka. Accusing Russia of exacerbating a global food crisis and fueling inflation, he said, “One of the major tactics Russia has used in their invasion of Ukraine is the creation of an economic shock." Read more

  • Jul 14, 2022 09:09 AM IST

    Peaceful transfer of power within Sri Lanka is essential, says US

    US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung has urged for the peaceful transfer of power within the country's constitutional framework and said that the US condemns all violence and calls for the rule of law to be upheld in the crisis-hit island nation, ANI reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sri lanka gotabaya rajapaksa ranil wickremesinghe + 1 more
world news

Hyundai's first-ever e sedan launched, has over 600-km range

  • Hyundai Ioniq 6 has been officially launched in the South Korean market as one of as many as 31 all-electric models planned by the Hyundai Motor Group.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan.
Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan.
Updated on Jul 14, 2022 09:11 AM IST
Copy Link
Close Story
world news

Sri Lanka crisis LIVE: Rajapaksa cools off heels abroad, PM faces public anger

Sri Lanka crisis LIVE UPDATES: Protests continue across Sri Lanka amid state of emergency in the island nation. 
Protesters storm the Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office, demanding he resign after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country amid economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 13, 2022.(AP)
Protesters storm the Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office, demanding he resign after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country amid economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, July 13, 2022.(AP)
Updated on Jul 14, 2022 09:17 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
world news

Zelensky blames Russia for Sri Lanka crisis: ‘No one knows now how it'll end'

  • Ukraine has accused Russia and its allies of stealing its grain, contributing to a global food shortage caused by grain exports blocked in Ukrainian ports.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks via video at an address.(AP file image)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks via video at an address.(AP file image)
Published on Jul 14, 2022 07:58 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk
Close Story
world news

‘Cruel consequences,' says Biden as 10-yr-old rape survivor travels for abortion

  • Ohio had passed a law in 2019 restricting all abortions after six weeks, with no exceptions for rape or incest. After the US Supreme Court ruling, state lawmakers swiftly ensured that law would take effect.
US President Joe Biden addresses the nation at the White House in Washington, DC following the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.(AFP file)
US President Joe Biden addresses the nation at the White House in Washington, DC following the US Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.(AFP file)
Published on Jul 14, 2022 07:38 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Ishika Yadav | Edited by Swati Bhasin
Close Story
world news

Sri Lanka president Maldives exit deepens tensions, PM Ranil faces anger| Top 10

Sri Lanka crisis: Situation is going from bad to worse in the crisis-hit island nation of 22 million. 
Sri Lanka: Police use tear gas to disperse the protesters who stormed the compound of prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe 's office.&nbsp;(AP)
Sri Lanka: Police use tear gas to disperse the protesters who stormed the compound of prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe 's office. (AP)
Published on Jul 14, 2022 06:53 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

And then there were 6...for UK PM

Former finance minister Rishi Sunak secured the highest number of votes (88) in the first round, while two candidates bowed out of the race after failing to reach the threshold of 30 votes.
British Conservative Party member Rishi Sunak at the launch of his campaign for the Conservative Party leadership, in London. (AP)
British Conservative Party member Rishi Sunak at the launch of his campaign for the Conservative Party leadership, in London. (AP)
Published on Jul 14, 2022 05:13 AM IST
Copy Link
Agencies | , London
Close Story
world news

Sri Lanka crisis: How the mighty Rajapaksa family lost power, grace

The Rajapaksa dynasty dominated Sri Lankan politics until April when street protests against fuel and food shortages began to slip out of control.
(Left to right) Rajapaksa brothers Mahinda (former PM), President Gotabaya and former finance minister Basil. (File Photo/AP)
(Left to right) Rajapaksa brothers Mahinda (former PM), President Gotabaya and former finance minister Basil. (File Photo/AP)
Published on Jul 14, 2022 04:58 AM IST
Copy Link
Agencies |
Close Story
world news

What explains Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis?

The one-line answer to this question is that it has been a combination of bad luck, bad policy, and bad politics.
Sri Lankan protesters, some holding national flags, after storming the Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office, demanding he resign after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country amid economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (AP)
Sri Lankan protesters, some holding national flags, after storming the Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office, demanding he resign after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country amid economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka. (AP)
Published on Jul 14, 2022 04:46 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRoshan Kishore, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

US invites slain Al Jazeera journalist's family to Washington: Official

  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken "has invited the family to the United States to be able to sit down and engage with him directly", Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters aboard Air Force One, which later touched down in Israel shortly past 1200 GMT.
People light candles during a vigil in memory of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during an Israeli raid, outside the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 16, 2022. (REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma/File Photo)
People light candles during a vigil in memory of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed during an Israeli raid, outside the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, May 16, 2022. (REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma/File Photo)
Published on Jul 13, 2022 11:27 PM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

Sri Lanka crisis: Protesters break barricades around Parliament

Protesters demanding the resignation of the president and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe stormed the premier’s office after Rajapaksa fled to the Maldives, a nearby island nation.
Protesters arrive in a mini truck to join others during clashes with police near parliament in Colombo, Sri Lanka.(AP)
Protesters arrive in a mini truck to join others during clashes with police near parliament in Colombo, Sri Lanka.(AP)
Published on Jul 13, 2022 11:06 PM IST
Copy Link
Bloomberg |
Close Story
world news

London court to decide who controls $1 billion of Venezuelan gold 

Opposition leader Juan Guaido, who’s won a series of legal clashes in the UK, is pushing for a judge to assert his right to control the bullion, saying London courts can disregard decisions taken by Venezuelan judges.
Opposition leader Juan Guaido.(Bloomberg)
Opposition leader Juan Guaido.(Bloomberg)
Published on Jul 13, 2022 11:05 PM IST
Copy Link
Bloomberg |
Close Story
world news

Sri Lanka government on verge of collapse, what is next for crisis-hit nation?

  • Outgoing Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took office in May, was emphasizing the monumental task he faces in turning around an economy he said is heading for “rock bottom.”
Demonstrators shout slogans and wave Sri Lanka flags inside the office building of Sri Lanka's prime minister during an anti-government protest in Colombo.(AFP)
Demonstrators shout slogans and wave Sri Lanka flags inside the office building of Sri Lanka's prime minister during an anti-government protest in Colombo.(AFP)
Published on Jul 13, 2022 10:48 PM IST
Copy Link
AP |
Close Story
world news

Lanka crisis: Curfew imposed till Thursday morning, 1 dead in stir | Top points

Sri Lanka economic crisis: A 26-year-old man died during the protests outside Wickremesinghe's office in Colombo on Wednesday.
Sri Lanka crisis: An army personnel fires a tear gas canister to disperse demonstrators during an anti-government protest outside the office of Sri Lanka's prime minister in Colombo.(AFP)
Sri Lanka crisis: An army personnel fires a tear gas canister to disperse demonstrators during an anti-government protest outside the office of Sri Lanka's prime minister in Colombo.(AFP)
Updated on Jul 13, 2022 10:30 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHarshit Sabarwal | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

With Sri Lanka's crisis, Rajapaksa family falls: A look at key figures

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is the only person from the Rajapaksa family who is in power. He flew to the Maldives on Wednesday in a probable prelude to his resignation.
(Left) Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa and prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa (Right).
(Left) Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa and prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa (Right).
Published on Jul 13, 2022 10:15 PM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

Rishi Sunak wins first round of Tory contest to succeed UK PM Boris Johnson

In the first ballot of Conservative MPs on Wednesday, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer won 88 votes -- ahead of the second-placed Penny Mordaunt with 67 votes. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was third with 50.
Despite the early show of support for Sunak, the latest YouGov poll of Tory grassroots members -- who make the final decision once Conservative MPs have narrowed the field down to two.(AP)
Despite the early show of support for Sunak, the latest YouGov poll of Tory grassroots members -- who make the final decision once Conservative MPs have narrowed the field down to two.(AP)
Published on Jul 13, 2022 09:50 PM IST
Copy Link
Bloomberg |
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out