UK PM LIVE: Rishi Sunak to take charge as Britain's PM after meeting with King Charles III

British leader of Indian-origin Rishi Sunak won the Conservative Party leadership race to become the next United Kingdom's prime minister following incumbent premier Liz Truss's resignation on Thursday. Sunak, set to take charge as the first PM of colour in Britain, won the support of more than half of the Conservative MPs on Monday after his challenger Penny Mordaunt pulled out of the race. Former British PM Boris Johnson was expected to announce his candidacy but he also pulled out of race after reportedly failing to get at least 100 backers, the threshold required to make it on to the ballot. Johnson, however, claimed that he had the required support but decided not to run as "this would simply not be the right thing to do." Sunak's appointment came as several prominent Tory MPs visited his campaign headquarters on Monday. The PM elect will meet with Britain's King Charles III on Tuesday who will formally anoint him as the country's new Prime Minister. With taking charge, Sunak will immediately have to take measures to grapple with UK's dwindling economy which Truss failed to manage. Her economic programme snowballed the crisis, swirling the country into further chaos which even triggered public demands to oust her.

