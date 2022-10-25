UK PM LIVE: Rishi Sunak to take charge as Britain's PM after meeting with King Charles III
Rishi Sunak won the race to become Britain's first prime minister of colour after getting the support of more than half of Conservative MPs on Monday.
British leader of Indian-origin Rishi Sunak won the Conservative Party leadership race to become the next United Kingdom's prime minister following incumbent premier Liz Truss's resignation on Thursday. Sunak, set to take charge as the first PM of colour in Britain, won the support of more than half of the Conservative MPs on Monday after his challenger Penny Mordaunt pulled out of the race. Former British PM Boris Johnson was expected to announce his candidacy but he also pulled out of race after reportedly failing to get at least 100 backers, the threshold required to make it on to the ballot. Johnson, however, claimed that he had the required support but decided not to run as "this would simply not be the right thing to do." Sunak's appointment came as several prominent Tory MPs visited his campaign headquarters on Monday. The PM elect will meet with Britain's King Charles III on Tuesday who will formally anoint him as the country's new Prime Minister. With taking charge, Sunak will immediately have to take measures to grapple with UK's dwindling economy which Truss failed to manage. Her economic programme snowballed the crisis, swirling the country into further chaos which even triggered public demands to oust her.
Oct 25, 2022 10:29 AM IST
Truss to chair final cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street before submitting formal resignation to King
Outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss will chair her final Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street on Tuesday morning before formally submitting her resignation to King Charles III at Buckingham Palace. On Monday, she extended her full support to Sunak after he won the leadership race to become the country's next leader.
Oct 25, 2022 10:21 AM IST
Narayana Murthy congratulates son-in-law Rishi Sunak on big win: ‘We are proud’
Infosys co- founder Narayana Murthy - responding to son-in-law Rishi Sunak’s appointment as Britain's Prime Minister - has wished him success on the new feat…read more.
Oct 25, 2022 10:16 AM IST
Biden on Rishi Sunak becoming the next UK PM: 'Groundbreaking milestone'
United States President Joe Biden on Monday hailed Rishi Sunak as the next prime minister of the UK and called his win a “ground-breaking milestone”.
Oct 25, 2022 10:10 AM IST
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulates Rishi Sunak on ‘historic’ feat
Oct 25, 2022 09:21 AM IST
Rishi Sunak to take charge as PM after meeting Britain's King
Rishi Sunak, 42 will take charge as Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister after meeting with King Charles III on Tuesday, a day after he was elected the new leader of the Conservative Party.