Indian-origin Rishi Sunak will run for UK PM's post: 'Want to fix economy'

Updated on Oct 23, 2022 03:37 PM IST

Rishi Sunak UK PM: With this, Rishi Sunak- former chancellor- makes his second bid in months to lead the UK.

Rishi Sunak: Britain's former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Conservative MP, Rishi Sunak leaves his home in London.(AFP)
Rishi Sunak: Britain's former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Conservative MP, Rishi Sunak leaves his home in London.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Indian-origin Rishi Sunak announced Sunday that he is running to replace outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss. With this, Rishi Sunak- former chancellor- makes his second bid in months to lead the UK.

"The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis," Rishi Sunak tweeted confirming his candidacy.

“I want to fix our economy, unite our party and deliver for our country,” he added.

Rishi Sunak already has the support of over 100 Tory MPs as he appears set to contest against former prime minister Boris Johnson, who’s yet to announce his candidacy. Boris Johnson's campaign team has claimed that he also has more than 100 supporters.

“The challenges we face now are even greater. But the opportunities - if we make the right choice - are phenomenal,” Rishi Sunak said in his statement.

Liz Truss’s resignation this week triggered a leadership contest as she exited the position being the shortest-ruling prime minister in British history.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

rishi sunak
rishi sunak

Sunday, October 23, 2022
