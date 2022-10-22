Boris Johnson- planning return to PM post- ‘booed’ on flight back to UK: Report

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson was booed by some passengers as he flew home from the Caribbean, Mirror reported. Boris Johnson, who is expected to attempt a bold return to power following Liz Truss' resignation, had been holidaying in the Dominican Republic with his family and returned to the UK amid the political crisis.

He landed in Britain as his former deputy Dominic Raab joined a chorus of Tory party leaders asking him not to stand for the prime minister post again.

As he boarded the flight, Boris Johnson was met with a “mixed reaction” from other passengers as a photo taken on the flight showed him sitting in the window seat with his head down.

Upon his entry, he was reportedly booed and several passengers looked “slightly bewildered” by his presence, Sky News reported.

“Mr Johnson is sitting in economy, quite near the back of the plane, with his wife and children - one of his children climbing on top of him. He's in a suit, his head forward, deep in thought, but moments before that one of his children was climbing on top of him - a family coming back from their holidays,” Sky News reported.

