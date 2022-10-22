115,000 pounds: Salary Liz Truss will get despite being UK PM for just 6 weeks

Liz Truss will be able to claim up to 115,000 pounds as her salary despite having the shortest tenure of any British prime minister in history, a report said. The outgoing prime minister can claim the money form the public duty costs allowance (PDCA) which was brought forth to assist former prime ministers still active in public life, Sky News reported.

Created in 1990 after Margaret Thatcher's resignation and announced by her predecessor John Major in 1991, the payments are made under the allowance only “to meet the actual cost of continuing to fulfil public duties.”

Following her resignation, Liz Truss is set to join six other living former PMs entitled to claim the money through the allowance scheme. Adding Liz Truss, the scheme is set to cost more than £800,000 to the UK taxpayer amid severe cost of living crisis and economy decline.

As the ruling Conservative party is set to choose Liz Truss' successor this week, her leadership rival Indian-origin Rishi Sunak, former premier Boris Johnson and leader of the Commons Penny Mordaunt are among Tory party leaders most touted to replace her.

UK voters would prefer Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt over Boris Johnson as the next PM, a poll by Opinium said.

