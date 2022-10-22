UK next PM race: Boris Johnson ‘flies back’ as Rishi Sunak fortifies place

The race for the next prime minster of Britain is heating up with former premier Boris Johnson expected to enter the race. Indian-origin Rishi Sunak who was defeated by Liz Truss could also announce his candidacy for the post soon. Here are top 10 updates on the political crisis in UK following Liz Truss' resignation:

Boris Johnson who has been on a holiday in the Dominican Republic was seen returning to London after telling an ally that he will run to lead the country again, Sky News reported. Boris Johnson was seen flying back in economy alongside his wife and children. There were reports that Boris Johnson looked "slightly bewildered" as there were a few boos when he entered the flight. Indian-origin Rishi Sunak held an early advantage in the latest race for the Conservative party leadership. Rishi Sunak- former chancellor- has secured the backing of at least 100 Tory MPs. A maximum of three Tory MPs will be able to run, as the party has set a threshold of 100 MPs for candidates to get on the ballot paper. Penny Mordaunt is the only candidate to officially enter the contest for the Tory leadership till now. According to a poll by Opinium, UK voters would prefer Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt over Boris Johnson as the next PM.

