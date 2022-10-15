If not Liz Truss, then who? Indian-origin Rishi Sunak most likely

Liz Truss could be removed as UK's prime minister within “days or weeks”, her party MPs believe as a group of the members are expected to meet her next week to inform about the leadership crisis, a report said. The members will tell her the "game is up” and she should consider her position, Independent reported.

Speculation around her removal from the post come just five weeks into her time as the Prime Minister during which her government's botched attempt to assuage public anger over the mini-budget by sacking chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has received considerable criticism. Liz Truss' U-turn on one of her flagship policies, 6 percent hike in corporation tax which she had previously vowed to cancel, is also being seen as an attempt by her to secure to her precarious position.

Betting agencies have begun to run 'Liz Truss Specials' bets on their sites, with Coral's odds of Liz Truss being replaced this year at 13/5.

Who could then replace her?

Sky Bet's favorite to take over is Indian-origin Rishi Sunak who had lost the party leadership election to Liz Truss, Bloomberg reported. Former chancellor of the exchequer has found significant support in the past month as the Liz Truss government mismanaged the country's economy. Rishi Sunak has also been called “prescient” as he had warned during the contest that Liz Truss's plans could lead to a market fallout that is now being seen.

Other possible successors to Liz Truss include cabinet members such as International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace are also on the list.

