What next for Indian-origin Rishi Sunak after UK PM race

Rishi Sunak - the Indian-origin ex Chancellor of the United Kingdom who Monday lost to Liz Truss in the race to become the next prime minister of the United Kingdom - said it had been a 'real privilege' to be his country's finance minister and that 'I am proud of my record...'

"It's a real privilege to have the job that I've had, to have been chancellor at a time of enormous difficulty for our country and I am proud of my record as chancellor, helping safeguard our economy through the biggest [pandemic] shock it experienced in something like 300 years," he said after the result of the ruling Conservative Party's leadership poll.

On Monday, after losing to Truss, Sunak called for unity within the Conservatives' and urged his supporters to rally behind the new prime minister. He said he would support the government headed by his rival but also that he is unlikely to serve in the cabinet. Sunak also said he 'need(ed) to recover' from what was often a bad-tempered and divisive contest

Possible role for Rishi Sunak in Liz Truss' cabinet?

"It is just not something I am thinking about," Sunak said when asked about a cabinet role.

However, if Sunak is not offered a role in Truss' cabinet, it will be a break from tradition.

Sunak's career as parliamentarian

Sunak has been a MP for Richmond (Yorks) in North Yorkshire since 2015. On his future plans, he said his constituency remains the priority for the future.

"I'm now going to be focussed on supporting my constituents first and foremost... and continuing to be their Member of Parliament as long as they'll have me and giving Liz Truss my full support as the new Conservative government gets on with grappling with the challenges ahead of us now," Sunak said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON