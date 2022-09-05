Rishi Sunak's ‘one family’ tweet after losing UK PM election to Liz Truss
UK PM Election Results: Liz Truss defeated Rishi Sunak in a vote of Conservative Party members, winning by 81,326 votes to 60,399. It was possibly closer than some people had expected.
Rishi Sunak, the former finance minister who lost the race to become Britain's prime minister on Monday, said the party must now unite behind winner Liz Truss, who is set to be the next UK PM.
“Thank you to everyone who voted for me in this campaign. I’ve said throughout that the Conservatives are one family. It’s right we now unite behind the new PM, Liz Truss, as she steers the country through difficult times,” Sunak tweeted.
After weeks of an often bad-tempered and divisive leadership contest, Truss, currently the foreign minister, defeated Sunak in a vote of Conservative Party members, winning by 81,326 votes to 60,399. It was possibly closer than some people had expected.
Sunak, a former investment banker and Oxford and Stanford University graduate, was elected member of Parliament from the Tory stronghold of Richmond in Yorkshire in 2015. He quickly rose up the party ranks from junior ministerial posts to Chancellor of the Exchequer.
Also Read | PM Modi congratulates Liz Truss on win, hopes to strengthen strategic ties
The former finance minister is expected to continue to champion the cause of the over 1.5-million strong Indian diaspora from the backbenches along with his own constituents.
"I'm going to stay as a member of Parliament… It's been a great privilege to represent my constituents in Richmond in North Yorkshire as their member of Parliament and I’ll love to keep doing that as long as they'll have me," he said, when asked what next in case he lost to Truss, the foreign minister.
"I need to recover from this one," he added when pushed if he would contest a second time in the future.
Truss will take over as the UK faces a cost of living crisis, industrial unrest, a recession and war in Europe, where Britain has been a leading backer of Ukraine. She appeared to rule out another national election for the next two years, saying she would win a great victory for her party in 2024.
She succeeds Boris Johnson, who was forced to announce his resignation in July after months of scandal saw support for his administration drain away.
He will travel to Scotland to meet Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday to officially tender his resignation. Truss will follow him and be asked to form a government by the monarch.
Long the front-runner to replace him, Truss will become the Conservatives' fourth prime minister since a 2015 election. Foreign minister under Johnson, Truss, 47, has promised to act quickly to tackle the cost of living crisis, saying that within a week she will come up with a plan to tackle rising energy bills and securing future fuel supplies.
(With inputs from agencies)
-
Pakistan: 500% jump in onion costs worsens inflation
An additional trouble The surge in food prices will add stress to an already fragile and politically divided economy that's just been regaining some funding strength after securing a $1.16 billion International Monetary Fund bailout and $9 billion in pledges from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The floods, which will cost an estimated $10 billion worth of damage, has claimed the lives of more than 1,300 people and forced half a million into camps.
-
UK PM race| Ex-Shell employee, Oxford graduate: 5 points about Liz Truss
The contenders have been whittled to two - ex finance minister Rishi Sunak and secretary of state Liz Truss. Liz Truss, is the bookmakers' favourite to win. Her parliamentary constituency is South West Norfolk. After her graduation, Truss worked for Shell and Cable & Wireless. Also Read Liz Truss: The Thatcher acolyte who could be new British PM In the 2001 election, Truss was a Tory candidate from Hemsworth, West Yorkshire, but lost.
-
Strong earthquake strikes China's southwestern Sichuan province
An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck a mountainous area in the west of China's Sichuan province after midday on Monday, the China Earthquake Networks Centre said. The epicentre was located at the town of Luding at a depth of 16 kilometers, the centre said, about 180 km (111 miles) southwest of Sichuan's capital Chengdu. Minutes later, a second quake with a magnitude of 4.2 struck the city of Yaan near Luding, according to the centre.
-
10 killed, 15 injured in Canada stabbing spree
Canadianlaw enforcement was hunting for two suspects, after a stabbing spree on Sunday claimed ten lives in the western prairie province of Saskatchewan. According to the Saskatchewan unit of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the attacks were carried out at 13 locations and at least 15 persons were injured other than those killed. The incidents occurred at the James Smith Cree Nation area and the town of Weldon.
-
‘Horrific, heartbreaking’: Canada PM Justin Trudeau on stabbings in Saskatchewan
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has condemned the gruesome stabbings in Saskatchewan and described the incident as “horrific and heartbreaking”. At least 10 people were killed and 15 others have been injured in a series of knife attacks in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, early morning on Sunday (local time). Suspects on the run Canada Police has named two suspects – Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson – who are currently on the run.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics