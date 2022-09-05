Top quotes from Liz Truss's victory speech after winning UK leadership contest
Liz Truss has been named leader of the governing Conservative Party and Britain's next prime minister on Monday.
Liz Truss won the ruling Conservative Party's leadership contest on Monday and will become Britain's new prime minister after replacing the ousted Boris Johnson.
Below are key quotes from her victory speech:
"I campaigned as a conservative and I will govern as a conservative. My friends, we need to show that we will deliver over the next two years."
Also Read | What will Liz Truss do as UK prime minister?
"I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy. I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people's energy bills, but also dealing with the long term issues we have on energy supply."
"I also want to thank our outgoing leader, my friend, Boris Johnson. Boris, you got Brexit done. You crushed Jeremy Corbyn. You rolled out the vaccine and you stood up to Vladimir Putin. You are admired from Kyiv to Carlisle."
"We will deliver a great victory for the Conservative Party in 2024."
-
Pakistan: 500% jump in onion costs worsens inflation
An additional trouble The surge in food prices will add stress to an already fragile and politically divided economy that's just been regaining some funding strength after securing a $1.16 billion International Monetary Fund bailout and $9 billion in pledges from Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The floods, which will cost an estimated $10 billion worth of damage, has claimed the lives of more than 1,300 people and forced half a million into camps.
-
UK PM race| Ex-Shell employee, Oxford graduate: 5 points about Liz Truss
The contenders have been whittled to two - ex finance minister Rishi Sunak and secretary of state Liz Truss. Liz Truss, is the bookmakers' favourite to win. Her parliamentary constituency is South West Norfolk. After her graduation, Truss worked for Shell and Cable & Wireless. Also Read Liz Truss: The Thatcher acolyte who could be new British PM In the 2001 election, Truss was a Tory candidate from Hemsworth, West Yorkshire, but lost.
-
Strong earthquake strikes China's southwestern Sichuan province
An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck a mountainous area in the west of China's Sichuan province after midday on Monday, the China Earthquake Networks Centre said. The epicentre was located at the town of Luding at a depth of 16 kilometers, the centre said, about 180 km (111 miles) southwest of Sichuan's capital Chengdu. Minutes later, a second quake with a magnitude of 4.2 struck the city of Yaan near Luding, according to the centre.
-
10 killed, 15 injured in Canada stabbing spree
Canadianlaw enforcement was hunting for two suspects, after a stabbing spree on Sunday claimed ten lives in the western prairie province of Saskatchewan. According to the Saskatchewan unit of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the attacks were carried out at 13 locations and at least 15 persons were injured other than those killed. The incidents occurred at the James Smith Cree Nation area and the town of Weldon.
-
‘Horrific, heartbreaking’: Canada PM Justin Trudeau on stabbings in Saskatchewan
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has condemned the gruesome stabbings in Saskatchewan and described the incident as “horrific and heartbreaking”. At least 10 people were killed and 15 others have been injured in a series of knife attacks in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, early morning on Sunday (local time). Suspects on the run Canada Police has named two suspects – Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson – who are currently on the run.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics