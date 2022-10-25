Narayana Murthy congratulates son-in-law Rishi Sunak on big win: ‘We are proud’

Infosys co- founder and billionaire businessman Narayana Murthy - responding to son-in-law Rishi Sunak’s appointment as Britain's Prime Minister - has wished him success on the new feat. "Congratulations to Rishi. We are proud of him and wish him success. We are confident he will do his best for the people of the United Kingdom," Narayana Murthy said in his first comments about Sunak’s win in the race to lead both the United Kingdom and the Conservative Party, news agency PTI reported.

Sunak, 42 is set to become UK's first prime minister of colour, succeeding incumbent PM Liz Truss. She took charge earlier in September. The Indian-origin PM elect will take charge of the country's leadership as it grapples with economic crisis and energy woes. He was UK’s chancellor under the Boris Johnson government and is widely appreciated for his economic policies during the pandemic.

Sunak ran for the post of PM against Truss in earlier contendership but lost to her by a margin of approximately 20,000 votes. Truss resigned on Thursday amid the country's collapsing economy, aggravated by her economic programme that forced her government down. She was appointed as Britain's premier in the first week of September and now holds the tag of shortest PM in UK’s history.

Rishi Sunak, an Oxford University and Stanford graduate, got married to Narayana Murthy’s daughter Akshata Murty in 2009 and has two daughters Anoushka and Krishna.

(With inputs from PTI)

