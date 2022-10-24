‘Look forward to working closely together': PM Modi congratulates Rishi Sunak

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Oct 24, 2022 09:20 PM IST

Prime Minister Modi (ANI)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Britain's next prime minister Rishi Sunak and said he would look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030.

“Warmest congratulations @RishiSunak ! As you become UK PM, I look forward to working closely together on global issues, and implementing Roadmap 2030. Special Diwali wishes to the 'living bridge' of UK Indians, as we transform our historic ties into a modern partnership,” Modi tweeted.

Former finance minister Sunak won the battle for leadership of Britain's Conservative party and will become the country's first prime minister of colour.

Penny Mordaunt, the last rival left after Boris Johnson dramatically pulled out, failed to secure the necessary 100 nominations from her fellow MPs.

"Rishi Sunak is therefore elected as leader of the Conservative party," senior backbencher Graham Brady said, as Mordaunt pledged her "full support" for Sunak.

Triumph for 42-year-old Sunak came after Johnson's decision late Sunday to abandon his political comeback bid.

Just weeks after he lost out to Liz Truss to lead the ruling Tories, Sunak, therefore, pulled off a stunning reversal in fortunes.

Addressing members of his party behind closed doors after the announcement, Sunak reportedly received a rapturous reception.

Sunak will now be asked by King Charles III to form a government. He will become the prime minister in a handover of power from Truss later Monday or on Tuesday.

Sunak's victory is historic: He is the first British prime minister of South Asian heritage, the first Hindu to hold the post and the youngest for 200 years.

His challenge is enormous as he tries to unite a demoralized and divided party that trails far behind the opposition in opinion polls, and seeks to shore up an economy reeling after Truss' brief, disastrous experiment in libertarian economics.

(With inputs from agencies)

