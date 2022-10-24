‘Utmost priority’: In first address, new UK PM Rishi Sunak vows ‘stability’ against economic crisis

In his first address after being elected as the Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak vowed “stability and unity” against economic crisis in the country. Speaking with reporters after being named the winner of the Conservative Party leadership contest, Sunak said that Great Britain faces serious economic challenges.

“We now need stability and unity, and I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together,” he said.

Brirain's first premier of colour further stated that the challenges are required to be overcome so that a “better future for our children and grandchildren” can be built.

Also Read | Who is Rishi Sunak? UK's new Indian-origin prime minister: 8 points

“I pledge that I will serve you with integrity and humility and I will work, day in and day out to deliver for the British people,” he said.

Calling the victory, the “greatest privilege” of his life to give back the country whom he “owes so much”, Sunak also said that he “humbled and honoured” to have the support of his parliamentary colleagues and be elected as the Tory leader.

The former finance minister at age 47 is the youngest prime minister of the UK. He was holding a comfortable lead till afternoon (local time), and soon after, more than half of Tory MPs extended their support to the Indian-origin politician.

Sunak won the race after his last rival, Penny Mordaunt, opted out and declared her backing for the new prime minister, having failed to secure the mandatory 100 nominations from her fellow Tory MPs. Former PM Boris Johnson, who was expected to make a comeback, dramatically pulled out on Sunday.

Also Read | ‘Look forward to working closely together': PM Modi congratulates Rishi Sunak

"Rishi Sunak is therefore elected as leader of the Conservative party," senior backbencher Graham Brady said soon after Mordaunt left the contest.

Sunak is going to succeed Liz Truss, whose disastrous economic plans to rescue the UK from the current crisis, fell apart quickly and made her the shortest-serving premier - only 44 days in office. Sunak was the runner-up in the last Tory leadership race earlier in summer, which was won by Truss to succeed Johnson.

Sunak had famously challenged Truss’ plans as “fairy-tale economics,” and his supporters repeatedly highlighted how he had got the big calls right and was as a result the right candidate to restore economic credibility in the UK.

After his win, Truss congratulated Sunak on Twitter and vowed her “full support” for her successor.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI, Reuters)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON