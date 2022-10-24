Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Who is Rishi Sunak? UK's new Indian-origin prime minister: 8 points

Published on Oct 24, 2022 06:38 PM IST

Rishi Sunak: Rishi Sunak is the first Indian-origin prime minister of the UK.

Rishi Sunak: Rishi Sunak becomes UK's prime minister.
ByMallika Soni

Rishi Sunak is now UK's prime minister replacing his once leadership rival Liz Truss. As the country faces an economic crisis, former UK chancellor Rishi Sunak gained the support of his party to bag the top post on Monday. With this, Rishi Sunak is the first Indian-origin prime minister of the UK.

Here are 8 points on Rishi Sunak- the next UK PM:

Follow all the LIVE updates on UK PM race here

1. Rishi Sunak was born in UK's Southampton area to an Indian family. He is the son of a pharmacist mother and a National Health Service (NHS) general practitioner father.

2. Rishi Sunak's grandparents are from Punjab.

3. Rishi Sunak is an Oxford University and Stanford graduate and is married to Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy’s daughter Akshata Murty.

4. The couple tied the knot in 2009 and has two daughters, Anoushka and Krishna.

Read more: Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

5. Rishi Sunak became a member of Parliament (MP) in 2015 after he got elected from Richmond, Yorkshire.

6. In February 2020, he was designated as the Chancellor of the Exchequer, the most important UK Cabinet post.

7. Rishi Sunak was widely appreciated for his economic package for employees and businesses during the Covid pandemic.

8. Rishi Sunak ran for the UK PM post against Liz Truss.

