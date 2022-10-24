Home / World News / Majority party MPs say yes to Rishi Sunak for UK PM post. It's a vindication

Majority party MPs say yes to Rishi Sunak for UK PM post. It's a vindication

Published on Oct 24, 2022 04:45 PM IST

Rishi Sunak: Reaching this mark is symbolically important for Rishi Sunak.

ByMallika Soni

More than half of Tory MPs have publicly backed Rishi Sunak to be Britain's next prime minister, UK media reports suggest. With this the former chancellor has 179 backers- the number needed for an absolute majority in the parliamentary party – just hours before the deadline for nominations.

Follow all the live updates on UK PM race here

While his only rival in the race ex-Penny Mordaunt was way behind with only 26 backers. Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson who was expected to enter the race dropped out last night.

Reaching this mark is symbolically important for Rishi Sunak as he can assert that he has the backing of the Tory party in parliament as calls for a general election grow.

It is also crucial as Rishi Sunak lost to Liz Truss in the last leadership contest.

With this, Rishi Sunak could be announced as prime minister within hours if Penny Mordaunt is not able to get 100 backers among Tory MPs.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

