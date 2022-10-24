UK PM LIVE: Rishi Sunak set to replace Liz Truss as Boris Johnson drops out
Next UK Prime Minister LIVE Updates: Rishi Sunak- who was defeated by Liz Truss in the leadership contest- has the public endorsement of 145 Tory MPs.
Rishi Sunak is set to be UK's next prime minister as Penny Mordaunt- the only other candidate- is scrambling to persuade Tory MPs for support. Boris Johnson, who was expected to declare his bid for the prime minister post again withdrew from the race late last night.
Read more: Watch: 'Rishi Sunak not British' says 'racist' caller on UK show. Host responds
Rishi Sunak- who was defeated by Liz Truss in the leadership contest- has the public endorsement of 145 Tory MPs while Penny Mordaunt has just just 26 Tory MPs backing her till now - far below the 100 MP threshold which candidates need to hit by this afternoon if they wish to make it onto the ballot paper.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Oct 24, 2022 12:57 PM IST
UK PM LIVE Updates: Rishi Sunak set to be new UK prime minister: Here's what will happen today
Rishi Sunak could be hours away from becoming the UK's next prime minister on Monday. The former chancellor and Penny Mordaunt are the only candidates who have formally declared participation in the race while ex-prime minister Boris Johnson who was widely expected to announce his candidacy pulled out of the race late last night. Read how the UK PM race will unfold
-
Oct 24, 2022 12:36 PM IST
UK PM LIVE Updates: Watch: 'Will you be PM', Rishi Sunak asked in 1st appearance since joining race