UK PM LIVE: Rishi Sunak set to replace Liz Truss as Boris Johnson drops out

Updated on Oct 24, 2022 12:57 PM IST

Next UK Prime Minister LIVE Updates: Rishi Sunak- who was defeated by Liz Truss in the leadership contest- has the public endorsement of 145 Tory MPs.

Next UK Prime Minister LIVE Updates: Britain’s former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Conservative MP, Rishi Sunak.
ByMallika Soni
Rishi Sunak is set to be UK's next prime minister as Penny Mordaunt- the only other candidate- is scrambling to persuade Tory MPs for support. Boris Johnson, who was expected to declare his bid for the prime minister post again withdrew from the race late last night.  

Read more: Watch: 'Rishi Sunak not British' says 'racist' caller on UK show. Host responds

Rishi Sunak- who was defeated by Liz Truss in the leadership contest- has the public endorsement of 145 Tory MPs while Penny Mordaunt has just just 26 Tory MPs backing her till now - far below the 100 MP threshold which candidates need to hit by this afternoon if they wish to make it onto the ballot paper.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 24, 2022 12:57 PM IST

    UK PM LIVE Updates: Rishi Sunak set to be new UK prime minister: Here's what will happen today

    Rishi Sunak could be hours away from becoming the UK's next prime minister on Monday. The former chancellor and Penny Mordaunt are the only candidates who have formally declared participation in the race while ex-prime minister Boris Johnson who was widely expected to announce his candidacy pulled out of the race late last night. Read how the UK PM race will unfold

  • Oct 24, 2022 12:36 PM IST

    UK PM LIVE Updates: Watch: 'Will you be PM', Rishi Sunak asked in 1st appearance since joining race

rishi sunak boris johnson uk pm + 1 more

Rishi Sunak set to be new UK prime minister: Here's what will happen today

Published on Oct 24, 2022 12:56 PM IST

Rishi Sunak in UK PM race: In order to be considered for the ballot, hopefuls will need backing of more than 100 MPs.

Rishi Sunak: Britain's Conservative MP Rishi Sunak leaves his campaign headquarters.(Reuters)
Philippines students wear ‘anti-cheating’ hats during exams. See bizarre pics

Published on Oct 24, 2022 11:46 AM IST

Students at the Bicol University College of Engineering in Legazpi City were asked to design their own hats.

Philippines students wear ‘anti-cheating’ hats during exams(Facebook)
Russia continues to use Shahed-136 drones to strike targets in Ukraine, says UK

Updated on Oct 24, 2022 11:30 AM IST

However, Kyiv's efforts to defeat the Shahed-136 UAVs are becoming ‘increasingly successful,’ the British defence ministry also said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Firefighters work after a drone attack on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine.(AP)
Rise of emperor Xi is ominous for India and QUAD

Published on Oct 24, 2022 09:19 AM IST

Consolidation of power by President Xi in his third term does not augur well for India as it is the only country in QUAD that stands for strategic autonomy and does not have a security alliance with US unlike Japan and Australia

The unceremonious exit of President Xi's predecessor Hu Jintao on October 22 was a brutal display of political power by China's new core leader.
Xi Jinping promotes 3 generals with LAC experience to top PLA posts

Published on Oct 24, 2022 09:00 AM IST

The WTC is the largest military command under the PLA, and supervises the long and disputed border between India and China, stretching from Ladakh in the west to Arunachal Pradesh in the east

Chinese President Xi Jinping waves after his speech as the new Politburo Standing Committee members meet the media following the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on October 23 (REUTERS)
‘We'll always be grateful to him’: UK PM frontrunner Sunak on Boris Johnson

Updated on Oct 24, 2022 09:14 AM IST

Johnson, whose resignation led to Liz Truss succeeding him at 10, Downing Street, announced he was pulling out of the race to return as prime minister after Truss resigned last week.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and ex-chancellor Rishi Sunak walking out of Downing Street
Climate protesters throw mashed potatoes at Monet's Les Meules painting. Watch

Published on Oct 24, 2022 07:37 AM IST

The protesters - belonging to a German environmental group 'Letzte Generation' - justified their actions in the video.

Climate protesters throw mashed potatoes at Monet's Les Meules painting. Watch(Twitter)
Zelensky slams Russia's ‘dirty bomb’ claim: 'They've already prepared all this'

Published on Oct 24, 2022 05:53 AM IST

In a rare call with his British, French and Turkish counterparts, Russia defence minister Sergei Shoigu conveyed concerns about possible provocations by Kyiv with the use of a "dirty bomb"- a device that uses explosives to scatter radioactive waste.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.(AP file photo)
And then… there were 2: Rishi Sunak frontrunner in race Boris Johnson has quit

Updated on Oct 24, 2022 05:54 AM IST

Rishi Sunak: Rishi Sunak has the public backing of 147 MPs so far- well ahead of the 100 nominations required to qualify.

Rishi Sunak: Britain’s former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Conservative MP, Rishi Sunak.
Boris Johnson rules himself out in UK PM race: Read full statement

Updated on Oct 24, 2022 02:04 AM IST

Boris Johnson: Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson said that he would not contest the Tory leadership elections, media reports said.

Boris Johnson: Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen.(Reuters)
Boris Johnson drops out of Tory party leadership race, quashing comeback

Updated on Oct 24, 2022 02:03 AM IST

Boris Johnson: Boris Johnson made the decision despite having the support of the MPs required to run, he said.

Britain's new Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures after giving a speech outside 10 Downing Street in London.(AFP)
Why sheep took over Madrid's streets in Spain

Published on Oct 23, 2022 11:14 PM IST

Spain: Locals and tourists lined the route and watched as thousands of sheep walked through the city, the bells around their necks providing a noisy soundtrack.

Spain: A woman poses for a photograph next to a flock during the annual sheep parade.(Reuters)
Thousands protest in Hungary against ‘runaway inflation’

Published on Oct 23, 2022 11:11 PM IST

Hungary: Protesters held up banners like "Orban get lost" and "No teachers, no future," a few hours after nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban pledged to preserve economic stability.

Hungary: People raise their placards and banners during a demonstration.(AFP)
Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico

Published on Oct 23, 2022 11:09 PM IST

Hurricane Roslyn: By Sunday morning, Roslyn had winds of 90 mph (150 kph), down from its peak of 130 mph.

Hurricane Roslyn: Picture of a flooded street during the arrival of Hurricane Roslyn.(AFP)
