Watch: 'Will you be PM', Rishi Sunak asked in 1st appearance since joining race

As former chancellor Rishi Sunak- who announced his candidacy for the position of UK's next prime minister following Liz Truss' resignation- stepped out of his London campaign headquarters, he was met by the press.

“Will you be the next PM, Rishi,” a reporter asked.

A smiling Rishi Sunak ignored questions, disappearing into his chauffeured car.

Rishi Sunak formally entered the #ToryLeadershipContest today, promising he would lead with “integrity, professionalism and accountability” in an apparent attempt to contrast himself with his predecessors as backers warned a Boris Johnson comeback would be a “guaranteed disaster” pic.twitter.com/RlKQ9metA3 — PA Media (@PA) October 23, 2022

Announcing his bid, Rishi Sunak said in a statement this morning, “I have the track record of delivery, a clear plan to fix the biggest problems we face and I will deliver on the promise of the 2019 manifesto.”

Rishi Sunak also said that he will lead the country, if chosen, with “integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level of the government."

"I am asking you for the opportunity to help fix our problems. To lead our Party and country forward towards the next General Election, confident in our record, firm in our convictions and ready to lead again," he added.

